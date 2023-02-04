Several players crossed the line – Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Several players crossed the line – Erik ten Hag fumes at Casemiro red card

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 7.18pm Updated: February 4 2023, 7.21pm
Tempers flared in the second half at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).
Tempers flared in the second half at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA).

Erik ten Hag hit out at the inconsistent implementation of VAR after Manchester United and Crystal Palace players clashed but only Casemiro was sent off for “crossing the line”.

Bruno Fernandes’ early penalty and a Marcus Rashford strike put the Red Devils on course for a 13th successive home win in all competitions that they wrapped up after a nervy last 20 minutes.

Jeffrey Schlupp shoved Antony off the pitch, sparking a fight involving both sets of players which ended with Casemiro receiving a straight red card for violent conduct.

Rreferee Andre Marriner brandishes the red card
Rreferee Andre Marriner brandishes the red card (Martin Rickett/PA).

Referee Andre Marriner was advised to check the pitchside monitor by the VAR to review images of the Brazil international grabbing Will Hughes by the throat.

But Ten Hag said Palace players should have been punished for their role in a melee that resulted in a frantic conclusion to the match, with Schlupp pulling one back only for United to run out 2-1 victors.

“We played a good game,” the Dutchman said. “I think we played a brilliant game.

“It was a really high level first 70 minutes until the incident takes place and then you see this team stands for each other.

“It’s such a good spirit for the team and they don’t accept when a player from us can be badly injured. That is the way Antony got treated.

“This team sticks together, but of course you have to control your emotions, but it’s really difficult in such a moment.

“Then I see two teams fighting each other, I see two teams where players, several players, are crossing the line and then one player is picked out and sent off. For me, that’s not right.”

Ten Hag said Schlupp took a “big risk” by shoving Antony off the pitch, saying he could have been “badly injured”.

The United boss said Jordan Ayew should have “definitely” been sent off for his actions in the fight that followed, with the recent lack of VAR consistency infuriating him.

“You bring it up, but that was one of the players who did even worse, I would say, than Casemiro,” Ten Hag said of Ayew. “With Casemiro, you freeze the moment and he’s crossing the line there, but I do definitely.

Erik ten Hag applauds the fans following the win over Crystal Palace
Erik ten Hag applauds the fans following the win over Crystal Palace (Martin Rickett/PA).

“You have to be consistent as a VAR. Last week we missed Christian Eriksen (who is out for three months) by a bad foul. No interference from VAR.

“In Crystal Palace (last month), (Jean-Phillipe) Mateta is elbowing (Lisandro) Martinez, he is running for two weeks with a mark on his eyebrow and (VAR’s) not interfering. I see this is not right.”

Ten Hag says United have to think about whether they appeal against Casemiro’s sending-off – a straight red that means his next domestic match will be the Carabao Cup final on February 26.

Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira was less forthcoming about his thoughts on the officiating.

The France great stormed straight over to referee Marriner at full-time, but, asked what he said to the officials, he replied: “I don’t want to talk about it.”

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has words with referee Andre Marriner
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has words with referee Andre Marriner (Martin Rickett/PA).

Vieira said he was too far away to have a clear view on the incident that ended with Casemiro’s sending-off on an afternoon when Palace threatened to snatch another late draw against United.

“I think we showed character,” the Palace boss said. “Disappointed with the start, our first half.

“I think we defended well. We were quite well organised but when we managed to win the ball we did couldn’t combine together.

“We lost the ball a little bit too quickly in the first half, and it was much better in the second half.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented