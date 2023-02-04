Declan Rice will set British transfer record if he leaves West Ham – David Moyes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice will set British transfer record if he leaves West Ham – David Moyes

By Press Association
February 4 2023, 8.56pm Updated: February 4 2023, 8.57pm
West Ham boss David Moyes believes Declan Rice (left) will set a new British transfer record if he ever leaves the club (Owen Humphreys/PA)
West Ham boss David Moyes believes Declan Rice (left) will set a new British transfer record if he ever leaves the club (Owen Humphreys/PA)

David Moyes says England midfielder Declan Rice will blow the British transfer record “out of the water” if he ever leaves West Ham.

The 24-year-old turned in a superb individual display as the Hammers fought back to claim a 1-1 draw at in-form Newcastle.

Chelsea this week set a new mark of £106.8million in bringing in World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica, but Moyes believes the much-admired Rice would go for more than that.

Hammers boss Moyes said: “I don’t know if I need to say the words, I think you can say the words if you watched it the way I saw it. I thought he was a top player in the first half, he really was, he showed so many things.

“Undoubtedly Declan is going to be a top player. Undoubtedly he’ll be a British transfer record if he ever leaves West Ham.”

Asked if Rice’s departure was inevitable, Moyes said: “I hope it’s not, I hope he sees his time here.

“But look, there’s a lot of talk about it and when you see what’s going about for the prices, I think Dec will be blowing that (British record) out of the water, that’s for sure, when it comes around.”

Rice’s efforts helped the Hammers secure a creditable point on Tyneside on an afternoon when the Carabao Cup finalists sorely missed the suspended Bruno Guimaraes.

They could hardy have got off to a better start when, with Joe Willock having already seen a first-minute strike correctly ruled out following a VAR review, Callum Wilson ended his 10-game drought after being played through by Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United v West Ham United – Premier League – St. James’ Park
David Moyes (left) saw his side battle back to claim a point against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, the Hammers levelled through former Newcastle target Lucas Paqueta and then defended impressively to claim a deserved point.

As a result the Magpies, who remain unbeaten at home this season, slipped to fourth place in the table with Manchester United having replaced them in third following their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Head coach Eddie Howe, who confirmed record signing Alexander Isak had sat out under concussion protocols, said: “Because of our form this season, these types of games feel like defeats. When you’re in my shoes, it’s important to see the bigger perspective and see other things.

Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson (right) gave Newcastle an early lead but West Ham hit back (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I have to make sure the players don’t overreact to what is a point. People might say it’s a disappointment, but it depends on what context you’re looking at it in. You can see four draws in five, or you can see 16 games unbeaten.

“I like to be very realistic and look at objectively and not rose-tint it, but I can’t criticise the players for what they’ve delivered this week or what they’ve delivered today.”

Howe handed a debut to £45million January signing Anthony Gordon as a second-half substitute and was happy with what he saw from the 21-year-old.

He said: “I was very pleased with him. Your first action here at St James’ Park is important. His first pass was a brilliant one and he injected some life into us at a time when we needed it in the game.

“I’m disappointed for him that we couldn’t get him in the box and see what he can do closer to goal, but he did really well when he came on.”

