Pope makes final bid for peace and forgiveness in South Sudan

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 8.34am Updated: February 5 2023, 10.14am
Pope Francis tours the audience in his vehicle after arriving for a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in South Sudan on the final day of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a “colonialist mentality” that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)
Pope Francis tours the audience in his vehicle after arriving for a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in South Sudan on the final day of a six-day trip that started in Congo, hoping to bring comfort and encouragement to two countries that have been riven by poverty, conflicts and what he calls a “colonialist mentality” that has exploited Africa for centuries. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Pope Francis has made a final appeal for peace in South Sudan as he celebrated Mass before tens of thousands of people to end an unusual mission by Christian religious leaders to nudge forward the country’s recovery from civil war.

On the last day of his African pilgrimage, Francis begged South Sudanese people to lay down their weapons and forgive one another, presiding over Mass at the country’s monument to independence hero John Garang before an estimated 100,000 people in Juba, including the country’s political leadership.

“Even if our hearts bleed for the wrongs we have suffered, let us refuse, once and for all, to repay evil with evil,” Francis said. “Let us accept one another and love one another with sincerity and generosity, as God loves us.”

South Sudan Pope
Pope Francis waves as he tours the audience at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba (Ben Curtis/AP)

His message aimed to revive hopes in the world’s youngest country, which gained independence from the majority Muslim Sudan in 2011 but has been beset by civil war and conflict.

President Salva Kiir, his long-time rival Riek Machar and other opposition groups signed a peace agreement in 2018, but the deal’s provisions, including the formation of a national unified army, remain largely unimplemented and fighting has continued.

“We have suffered a lot,” said Natalima Andrea, a 66-year-old mother of seven who wiped a tear from her eye as she waited for Francis’s Mass to begin. “We need a permanent peace now and I hope these prayers would yield to lasting peace.”

In a bid to spur the process along, Francis was joined on the ecumenical peace mission by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the Church of Scotland, the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields.

The aim of the Catholic, Anglican and Presbyterian leaders was to push Mr Kiir and Mr Machar to recommit themselves to the 2018 deal.

Mr Welby and Mr Greenshields joined Francis on the altar at Mass on Sunday and were to accompany him on the flight back to Rome.

South Sudan Pope
The Rt Rev Iain Greenshields (left) and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby (right) with Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

The three also aimed to put a global spotlight on the plight of the country, oil-rich and yet one of the world’s poorest, where humanitarian needs are soaring for the two million people who have been displaced by continued clashes and years of above-average flooding.

Watchdogs’ allegations of corruption are also widespread. Some South Sudanese noted on the Pope’s arrival that his modest vehicle was overshadowed by local officials’ luxury ones.

During the three-day visit, Francis, Mr Welby and Mr Greenshields sought to draw attention to the plight of South Sudan’s most vulnerable people – the women and children who have borne the brunt of displacement and make up the majority of people living in temporary camps.

They raised in particular the plight of women in a country where sexual violence is rampant, child brides are common and the maternal mortality rate is the highest in the world.

Edmund Yakani, executive director of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation, said the visit of the three leaders was an important push to the peace process.

He called it a “critical exposure of our political leaders towards their personal responsibility for making peace and stability prevail in the country”.

