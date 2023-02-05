Legacy Bill ‘not the way to address Northern Ireland’s past’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Legacy Bill ‘not the way to address Northern Ireland’s past’

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 11.30am
The Bill is making its way through Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Bill is making its way through Parliament (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Government’s legacy Bill is not the way to deal with Northern Ireland’s past, commissioner for victims and survivors Ian Jeffers has said.

Mr Jeffers also called for a reconciliation process to be brought about on the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

The controversial Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is currently making its way through Parliament.

It has been almost universally opposed by victims’ groups, political parties and the Irish government over its proposals to provide immunity for people accused of crimes during the Troubles – as long as they co-operate with a new truth recovery body – and stop future court processes.

Chris Heaton-Harris visit to the US
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Days after Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris announced a public inquiry into the 1998 Real IRA atrocity the Omagh bombing, Mr Jeffers paid tribute to the families who had campaigned for it.

But he said it was a sad thing for victims that the Omagh families who campaigned for a public inquiry effectively forced the Government to act by taking a case to the High Court.

In 2021, a High Court judge in Belfast recommended that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failures in the lead-up to the attack.

The announcement by Mr Heaton-Harris last week prompted calls from the families of those killed in the Provisional IRA’s bombing of two pubs in Birmingham in 1974 to also grant them a probe.

Mr Jeffers said the Government is looking at the Omagh bomb separately because it happened after the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and does not fall into the period covered by the proposed Bill.

“I think there is a concern among the victims’ groups with the legacy Bill now making its march through Parliament that it will get passed potentially, and they won’t have this opportunity to get effectively truth and justice, and that’s something we shouldn’t deny any of our victims,” he told the BBC’s Sunday Politics Northern Ireland programme.

“This is why the Government has said it will do Omagh because in effect it was after the date of the Good Friday Agreement so it has to be looked at separately, the legacy Bill wouldn’t take that.

“But the legacy Bill does close the route for justice particularly.”

Mr Jeffers said he shares the disappointment and anger of victims at the legacy Bill.

He said from the moment he took up the victims commissioner post last May, he has been campaigning for the Bill to be scrapped.

“But the Government has shown that it is determined to push the Bill through,” Mr Jeffers said.

“It is to some extent listening, it has taken on board some amendments, potentially, time will tell if they actually adopt those amendments to improve what is a terrible Bill.

“But we still stand by, along with many other groups, that the Bill should disappear tomorrow, it is not the way to solve the past here.

“The Government has had two election manifesto pledges where they would effectively introduce an amnesty for veterans, and that is part of this, without a doubt. They’d effectively remove the opportunity for prosecution for anybody in a Troubles-related offence, if they exchange information.

“That’s something that we fundamentally disagree with.”

He added: “I think the Government will try and push this through … that will then give us a further challenge of how, if, do we engage, are there legal challenges to be had if people don’t get the opportunity for justice, and we’ll have to see how that progresses.

“In the middle of this, remember there are victims. We’re 25 years into the marking of the Good Friday Agreement and we haven’t addressed the legacy of the past, and the Bill isn’t the way to do that.

“This has to be a negotiated thing, it can’t be a Bill that is just foisted upon victims and survivors.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
6
2
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
4
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
6
Nadia Lange, who runs Dundee-based business Aesthetics by Lange, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee aesthetics business run by 20-year-old Nadia plans expansion
7
The House of Bruar in Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan
8
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
9
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Body found near Perth beauty spot thought to be missing pensioner
10
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

More from The Courier

Ryan Dow faced Raith Rovers on Saturday. Image: SNS
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow 'baffled by booking' from touchline incident with Raith Rovers star…
Dundee defender Sam Fisher impressed at Hamilton. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee kid Sam Fisher determined to repay manager's faith after Dunfermline recall
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport
Wilma Lambie (Coutts) got back together with the trophy after 60 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing'
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline

Editor's Picks

Most Commented