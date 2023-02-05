Cardi B pays tribute to Atlantic Records pair at pre-Grammys gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cardi B pays tribute to Atlantic Records pair at pre-Grammys gala

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 12.50pm Updated: February 5 2023, 1.05pm
Cardi B arrives at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Cardi B arrives at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Cardi B has paid homage to Atlantic Records executives Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman, who were honoured with the 2023 industry icons award at the star-studded Clive Davis pre-Grammys gala in Beverly Hills, California.

The uber-popular event, which was held the night before the Grammy Awards, returned for the first time since 2020 after being put on hold because of the pandemic.

When Cardi B was searching for a record deal six years ago, the rapper remembered when several labels did not financially believe in her talents enough – except for Ms Greenwald and Mr Kallman.

In a heartfelt speech, the Grammy winner thanked them for supporting her career aspirations.

Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman arrive at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Mr Kallman is the chief executive and chairman of Atlantic Records, while Ms Greenwald holds the position as chief executive and chairman of Atlantic Music Group – a newly formed label that is home to Atlantic Records and 300 Elektra.

“Other labels were low-balling me and not giving me what I thought I deserved, but Atlantic was right there respecting me, my vision and my career,” the rapper recalled.

“Craig and Julie took me under their wing.”

Cardi B said she had fears of choosing between her career or being a mother while recording her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which ultimately won her a Grammy in 2019.

“I was very scared, I was pregnant and I was afraid to tell anyone,” she said.

“I was afraid to tell anyone. I was afraid of people who wanted me to decide between my family and my career, because I knew that happened to other artists with other labels. But with Craig and Julie, the exact opposite happened. You told me I could do both and I will never ever forget that.”

Davis’s annual gala is hard to gain entry or an invite to.

Lil Nas X at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Lil Nas X at the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

With more than 300 tables filled, a plethora of well-known figures helped pack the room, including former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Janelle Monae, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Tyrese, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and Chance the Rapper.

Kevin Costner kicked off the event with a speech about his relationship with Davis and the late Whitney Houston, who the actor starred with in the 1992 film The Bodyguard.

The three of them took a “huge leap” to move forward with the film – especially for Davis, the actor said.

“Maybe the hardest was for Clive,” Costner said.

Kevin Costner, left, and Clive Davis arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner, left, and Clive Davis at the event (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

“I needed to believe I could make the movie that I was imagining. Whitney saw it as a chance to reinvent herself. But for Clive it was a career move that had a recipe for disaster written all over it. I needed Clive. I needed his trust and his blessing. I needed one thing he was not used to doing: control.”

Costner called Davis a “miracle” in Houston’s life.

The singer died in 2012 at the age of 48.

“You couldn’t protect your beloved Whitney. Your fingerprints on her life are clean, my friend,” Costner said.

“You were a miracle in her life. Thank you for being her bodyguard, Clive … Everyone in this business has a momma. But everyone doesn’t get a Clive.”

Lizzo and Myke Wright arrive at the Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California
Lizzo and Myke Wright at the pre-Grammy gala in Beverly Hills (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The event included several performances, including by Maneskin, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Latto, Lil Baby and Lil Wayne.

“This one night, we still break bread, we celebrate the music that basically and forever bonds us all,” Davis said.

“There are no awards. There are no winners or losers tonight. It’s just our passion that makes our heart beat faster. It makes our life so much more greatly purposed with joy and fulfilment.”

