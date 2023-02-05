Jesse Marsch accepts pressure is on to turn things around ahead of ‘huge week’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch accepts pressure is on to turn things around ahead of ‘huge week’

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 5.17pm
Jesse Marsch admits he needs to turn things around quickly (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Marsch admits he needs to turn things around quickly (Mike Egerton/PA)

Under-fire Leeds boss Jesse Marsch knows he has to stop his side’s slide down the Premier League immediately after fans chanted for him to be sacked following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Leeds, who were the better side in the first half and missed a number of chances at the City Ground, were sunk by Brennan Johnson’s goal to make it seven games without a win and they are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

That run looks unlikely to improve in the next week with a quickfire double-header with Manchester United.

Some Leeds fans have had enough of the American and chanted for him to go, but Marsch is determined to turn things around.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal at the City Ground
Brennan Johnson scored the only goal at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I take full responsibility, I have to find a way of turning good performances more into winning because that’s exactly where we are and have been for a little while,” he said.

“That is the last step for the potential of where we need to be at.

“It is my responsibility and I understand their frustration and I accept it, I have to find a way to turn a lot of the good things that are happening into results or we find ourselves in a stressful situation. I understand.

“It’s difficult to have the right words for the team on exactly what is needed right now because the emotion is too much, it is a big week, it is a huge week.

“I understand the frustration and doubts, internally we have belief here, we do.

“The players are all in, they have given everything they have, we are young and we are trying to put it all together, but I have to find a way right now that come Wednesday we are ready for a big result.

“Everyone is aligned, when we don’t get results we get stressed and then instead of managing development we are managing stress. I am focused entirely on how to help the group in these moments to be what I know they can be.”

Forest continued their recent revival, which has seen them pick up 11 points from their five games in 2023, moving them six clear of the relegation zone.

Boss Steve Cooper admits his side were not at their best and had Keylor Navas to thank for holding on to the three points.

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper, a three-time Champions League winner, made his debut following his deadline-day loan move from Paris St Germain and produced a number of good saves.

Cooper said: “You don’t need me to tell you about his experience and about the success he has had in his career.

“He would still have wanted to do well for his new club in his first game for sure and he did.

“Brilliant in the first half, outstanding and composed. The obvious talking points are the saves, and rightly so, he deserves all the credit for that, but I loved his composure and game management and decision making, I really enjoyed that part of his performance.

“Delighted he has got up and running, it was something that helped us win for sure.

“We’ve had a good few days with him where all he’s shown is a real good work ethic, humility, desire to jump on board. We are really pleased he is here and are looking forward to working with him.”

