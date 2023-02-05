Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian leader denounce anti-gay laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pope, Archbishop of Canterbury and Presbyterian leader denounce anti-gay laws

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 5.37pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, right, Pope Francis, left, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields meet journalists during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of his pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, right, Pope Francis, left, and the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland the Rt Rev Iain Greenshields meet journalists during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of his pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)

Pope Francis, the head of the Anglican Communion and the top Presbyterian minister have together denounced the criminalisation of homosexuality and said gay people should be welcomed by their churches.

The three Christian leaders spoke out on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge the young country’s peace process forward.

They were asked about Francis’s recent comments to The Associated Press (AP), in which he declared that laws that criminalise gay people were “unjust” and that “being homosexual is not a crime”.

South Sudan is one of 67 countries that criminalises homosexuality, 11 of them with the death penalty.

Pope Francis meets journalists during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of his pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan
Pope Francis during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of his pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)

LGBTQ advocates say even where such laws are not applied, they contribute to a climate of harassment, discrimination and violence.

Francis referred his January 24 comments to the AP and repeated that such laws are “unjust”.

He also repeated previous comments that parents should never throw their gay children out of the house.

“To condemn someone like this is a sin,” Francis said.

“Criminalising people with homosexual tendencies is an injustice.”

He added: “People with homosexual tendencies are children of God. God loves them. God accompanies them.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, recalled that LGBTQ rights were very much on the current agenda of the Church of England, and said he would quote the pope’s own words when the issue is discussed at the church’s upcoming General Synod.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby meets journalists during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of Pope Francis's pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby during the airborne press conference (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)

“I wish I had spoken as eloquently and clearly as the pope. I entirely agree with every word he said,” Mr Welby said.

Recently, the Church of England decided to allow blessings for same-sex civil marriages but said same-sex couples could not marry in its churches.

The Vatican forbids both gay marriage and blessings for same-sex unions.

Mr Welby told reporters that the issue of criminalisation had been taken up at two previous Lambeth Conferences of the broader Anglican Communion, which includes churches in Africa and the Middle East where such anti-gay laws are most common and often enjoy support from conservative bishops.

The broader Lambeth Conference has come out twice opposing criminalisation, “but it has not really changed many people’s minds”, Mr Welby said.

The Rt Rev Iain Greenshields, the Presbyterian moderator of the Church of Scotland who also participated in the pilgrimage and news conference, offered an observation.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields meets journalists during an airborne press conference aboard the plane directed to Rome, at the end of Pope Francis's pastoral visit to Congo and South Sudan
The Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Iain Greenshields during the press conference (Tiziana Fabi/Pool Photo Via AP)

“There is nowhere in my reading of the four Gospels where I see Jesus turning anyone away,” he said.

“There is nowhere in the four Gospels where I see anything other than Jesus expressing love to whomever he meets.

“And as Christians, that is the only expression that we can possibly give to any human being, in any circumstance.”

The Church of Scotland allows same-sex marriages.

Catholic teaching holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that homosexual acts are “intrinsically disordered”.

