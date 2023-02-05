Met let down victims of David Carrick, assistant police commissioner says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Met let down victims of David Carrick, assistant police commissioner says

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 7.41pm
David Carrick pleaded guilty to 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, against 12 women between 2003 and 2020 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
An assistant Metropolitan Police commissioner has said she is “truly sorry” after the force let down the victims of sacked PC David Carrick who has been unmasked as one of the country’s most prolific sex offenders.

Speaking on the eve of Carrick’s sentencing on 49 criminal charges including rape, Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray said: “He should not have been a police officer.”

Carrick, 48, served as a Met officer for 20 years. He was sacked from the force for gross misconduct after admitting 49 criminal charges – including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Ahead of his two-day sentencing hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court, Assistant Commissioner Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, said: “I am truly sorry for the harm and devastation he has caused them.

“We let them down and we failed to identify a man in the ranks of the Metropolitan Police Service who carried out the most awful offences.

“He should not have been a police officer.”

She also warned: “More detail will be provided about the cruel and abusive nature of his crimes and about the impact they have had on the tremendously brave women who came forward to provide evidence against him.”

Carrick has admitted to “the most appalling offences against women” and this sentencing period needs to be about his victims as “they truly deserve to have their voices heard and see justice done”.

She added that the Met is “determined to root out those who corrupt our integrity”.

The harsh spotlight thrown up by Carrick’s crimes has seen the Met speak out about its “genuine and urgent commitment to address the systemic failings” within the force, she added.

These have been identified by the Metropolitan Police’s own reviews and by His Majesty’s Inspectorate and Baroness Casey.

Last month, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said that two or three police officers are expected to appear in court each week to face criminal charges in the coming months as the scandal-hit force attempts to reform.

He told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday that more “painful stories” will emerge as moves progress to remove hundreds of corrupt officers who are thought to be serving.

After Carrick’s guilty plea nearly three weeks ago, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said more disturbing cases involving police officers could be uncovered in the short term.

A new Met Police integrity hotline has received “tens of calls” a week, leading to new investigations, Sir Mark said, a third of which relate to other forces.

London Assembly Police and Crime Committee
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Yui Mok/PA)

In the wake of Carrick’s conviction, around 1,000 previous cases involving Met officers and staff who were accused of sexual offences or domestic violence are being reviewed to make sure they were handled correctly.

This is expected to be completed by the end of March.

Sir Mark told the Assembly that as well as these, in the coming weeks and months he expects two or three officers per week to appear in court charged with offences linked to dishonesty, sexual offences, violence or domestic violence.

Sir Mark has spoken of his commitment win the trust of Londoners by delivering high standards in the police.

Efforts to try to make this happen include investing millions of pounds and increasing the resources in the Directorate of Professional Standards.

The aim is to identify and investigate wrongdoing and more officers with specialist skills and experience have been brought on board to do this work.

The Met also said that a dedicated domestic abuse and sexual offending investigation team has been set up with more than 50 experienced investigators targeting any officer or staff member who may be engaged in domestic abuse or sexual offences.

There is also a new anti-corruption and abuse command which is proactively investigating and identifying officers and staff who abuse their positions of trust whether on duty or off duty, in person or online.

The Met also says that a thorough audit of national police systems, specifically the Police National Computer and Police National Database, is being undertaken to seek out intelligence and information about officers and staff that may not be known by the organisation.

All closed cases from the past decade where officers and staff were reported to the Directorate of Professional Standards for involvement in incidents ranging from using inappropriate language in the workplace to allegations of the most serious sexual offending are being reviewed.

The Met said it expects most cases should have been dealt with appropriately but it knows it has previously failed to identify patterns of behaviour and consider prior offending or incidents.

