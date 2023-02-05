Pep Guardiola rues missed opportunity in Manchester City’s defeat at Tottenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola rues missed opportunity in Manchester City’s defeat at Tottenham

By Press Association
February 5 2023, 8.35pm Updated: February 5 2023, 10.01pm
Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City missed an opportunity in losing to Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Pep Guardiola felt Manchester City missed an opportunity in losing to Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Pep Guardiola insisted there was a long way to go in the Premier League title race but conceded Manchester City had missed an opportunity following their 1-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Harry Kane’s record-breaking goal in the 15th minute earned Spurs a third win from their last four matches against the Premier League champions, who could have closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to two points.

It proved to be Kane’s day with his scuffed first-half finish moving him beyond Jimmy Greaves’ tally and putting him alone as Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer with 267 goals to make both sides of north London happy.

Guardiola admitted: “Yes, of course, Arsenal have dropped few, few points so far and of course there was an opportunity.

“It was important to be close and leave the fifth in the table that Tottenham is right now far away, to secure the qualification for the Champions League next season that is important for many reasons.

“The team started really, really well with many, many things, creating one or two set-piece chances, but after a mistake we did two weeks ago, today we did it again and of course you have to minimise it, but sometimes it’s not possible.

“Unfortunately it’s happened. Two weeks ago we were able to come back with a more difficult scoreline than 0-1 (to win 4-2).

“But of course the stadium and everything is completely different. There were a lot of interruptions in the second half and it was more difficult.”

City had failed to score in their previous four trips to Tottenham’s new stadium and Riyad Mahrez went closest in first-half stoppage time when his half-volley struck the crossbar.

Top goalscorer Erling Haaland struggled throughout though and even with Cristian Romero’s late red card for the hosts, Guardiola’s second-placed side failed to make the most of Arsenal losing at Everton on Saturday.

“A lot of games to play, think about Aston Villa,” he insisted when quizzed on the title race.

“Of course I have a lot of gratitude for these players. Always I try to do my best, I don’t want to drop much but I knew it. I said many times I knew we are not the same after winning a lot. Me included, I am the first to talk about that.

“It doesn’t matter what happened in the past or the success we had. No, we have to try to do it (again). Now we are sad, tomorrow we will reflect and watch the game.

“After we are going to think about Aston Villa, that will be tough, with our people, our fans. It will be a long, long season for everyone and for ourselves and all the teams so we will try to continue.”

There was a certain irony to Kane further derailing City’s title tilt having been close to signing for Guardiola’s side in the summer of 2021.

Meanwhile, the City boss felt the ire of ex-Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino during the 2017-18 campaign when he described Tottenham as the “Harry Kane team”.

He joked: “I’m not going to say the Harry team otherwise Pochettino will be grumpy and upset with me and I don’t want it.

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer with his winner against Manchester City (John Walton/PA)

“On behalf of Manchester City, I can say congratulations for this incredible milestone. He is an exceptional player.”

Spurs assistant Cristian Stellini paid tribute to “amazing” match-winner Kane and revealed boss Antonio Conte phoned his players after the match to congratulate them on the victory.

Conte is currently in Italy recovering from surgery after having his gallbladder removed on Wednesday.

“He is amazing to enjoy and to work with a player like Harry,” Stellini insisted.

“Immediately when we arrived Antonio was on the phone and he said he was really happy.

“He gave compliments to everyone and especially to Harry for the record he achieved. It was amazing, he was really happy and he gave them the day off tomorrow. They enjoy a lot this moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
5
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…
The M90 slip road was closed for a short period while the SFRS extinguished the blaze. Image: Google Maps.
Emergency services attend car on fire near Dunfermline
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou shakes hands with St Johnstone's Alex Mitchell at full-time. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Drey Wright becomes Perth side's top…
Wighton has 11 goals in his last 19 matches. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline goal hero Craig Wighton pleased Dunfermline 'did the dirty' side well in Montrose…
Th Dunfermline players celebrate Breen's opener. Image: Craig Brown.
4 Dunfermline v Montrose talking points as Pars battle through first half to dominate…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray is not getting carried away after his side climbed to third in the Championship. Image: SNS
3 Raith Rovers talking points as Ian Murray's side chase play-off and cup glory…
Dundee council chief warns council tax bills will rise and services will be 'reduced'
A devastated Pawlett on the Tynecastle turf. Image: SNS
Could Dundee United midfield injuries force Tangerines into free agent market?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented