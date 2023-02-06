Reconstruction of Nabataean woman to help understanding of ancient civilisation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reconstruction of Nabataean woman to help understanding of ancient civilisation

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 12.04am Updated: February 6 2023, 1.11am
Hinat at the Hegra Welcome Centre (Royal Commission for AlUla/PA)
Hinat at the Hegra Welcome Centre (Royal Commission for AlUla/PA)

What is believed to be the first known reconstruction of an ancient Nabataean woman’s face will be displayed in Saudi Arabia after years of work from archaeologists, anthropologists and academics.

The remains of the woman, known as Hinat, were found in a tomb on the outskirts of the ancient city of Hegra – she was thought to have died around the first century BC.

Archaeologists, anthropologists, forensic reconstruction experts and a 3D sculptor were all involved in the process – after a 3D reconstruction was completed and validated in July 2020, work began on making molds to produce a silicon bust of her face.

The reconstruction will be displayed at the Hegra Welcome Centre in AlUla from February 6.

Dr Christopher A Tuttle, a Nabataean specialist, said it is “the first chance we have to really envision what these people looked like”.

He added: “One of the problems in Nabataean archaeology and the study of the people is we lack images of them.

“They’re not portrayed very often in their own art, and for many decades of people working at Nabataean archaeological sites, we didn’t have very many human remains.”

Hinat at the Hegra Welcome Centre
The display at the Hegra Welcome Centre (Royal Commission for AlUla/PA)

Dr Helen McGauran, project lead for the reconstruction, said: “They’re still a fairly mysterious civilisation to a lot of people.

“I hope that this project will enable people to engage with the faces, the characters, the story of the Nabataeans in a much deeper way than perhaps has previously been realised.”

The Nabataeans were a group thought to be from central Arabia who became wealthy as the result of trade.

Their civilisation was said to have been a diverse one, while they carved “fabulously elaborate tombs into the sandstone cliffs that surround Hegra” according to National Geographic.

