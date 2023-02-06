Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce becomes the biggest Grammy winner in history

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 5.10am Updated: February 6 2023, 6.43am
Beyonce (AP)
Beyonce (AP)

Beyonce has become the most decorated Grammy artist of all time, collecting her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony.

The pop superstar, 41, made history as she won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance.

This took her one higher than the previous record, held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” she said after taking to the stage.

She thanked her husband Jay-Z, their children, God and her uncle Jonny, who introduced her to queer dance music, saying he “is not here but he is here in spirit”.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Host Shania Twain embraces Beyonce in the audience (Chris Pizzello/AP)

In reference to her album, which drew on the history of LGBTQ culture, she added: “I’d like to thank the queer community – you invented the genre.”

The award was presented by British TV host James Corden, who said it was an “honour” to be given the duty.

“We are witnessing history tonight,” he said, before announcing the result.

Beyonce arrived late to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and missed accepting one of her awards in person.

Host Trevor Noah jokingly assured the audience she was “on her way” before later handing the prize directly to her at her table, where she was sat with husband Jay-Z.

Her wins on the night also included best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance – but she missed out of scoring any of the major prizes.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Harry Styles accepts the award for album of the year (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The biggest gong – album of the year – went to Harry Styles for his third album Harry’s House.

Accepting the trophy from one of his fans, who he embraced, Styles said “there was no such thing as best” and that he had been inspired by all the other artists in the category.

“This is so kind, this doesn’t happen to people like me very often and it’s so nice,” he added.

There were unexpected winners elsewhere, with Lizzo beating Beyonce, Adele and Styles to record of the year with About Damn Time.

The US singer singled out Beyonce in her acceptance speech, telling her that she had “changed my life” and also paid tribute to late music star Prince.

A shocked Bonnie Raitt took home the Grammy for song of the year, which was presented by US First Lady Jill Biden.

“This is just an unreal moment, thank you for honouring me,” the 73-year-old blues singer and guitarist said after beating household names and pop heavyweights to the prize.

65th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Adele accepts the award for best pop solo performance (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Despite missing out on the major prizes, Adele did scoop the Grammy for best pop solo performance, for her hit song Easy On Me, dedicating it to her son Angelo.

Adele said her partner, Rich Paul, had told her “not to cry” when accepting her prize, but became visibly emotional anyway.

American jazz singer Samara Joy was named best new artist, beating British indie duo Wet Leg and Italian Eurovision champions Maneskin to the prize.

Elsewhere on the night, Sam Smith and Kim Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo performance for their collaborative song Unholy, making Petras the first transgender woman to win the award.

“Sam, I love you so much and this song has been such an incredible journey for me,” she said.

Kendrick Lamar won the Grammy for best rap album, for Mr Morale & The Big Steppers, while best country album went to Willie Nelson for A Beautiful Time.

Fellow country star Shania Twain, wearing a bright red wig, both presented and accepted the award on behalf of the veteran singer, 89, who was absent from the event.

Migos rapper Takeoff, Christine McVie and Jeff Beck were among the famous faces remembered in the in memorium section.

Musical accompaniment came from Kacey Musgraves, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow and Quavo.

Quavo gave a rendition of his emotional song Without You, penned recently in tribute to his late nephew, who was fatally shot in November 2022.

In the opening minutes of the show, Adele was given the chance to meet one of her heroes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Host Noah revealed that the unlikely pair were big fans of each other, before making the introduction.

“Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele,” he said, to laughter from the audience.

A red-faced Adele laughed and embraced Johnson, who appeared behind her to surprise her.

The awards kicked off with an explosive performance by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Multiple members of the audience got to their feet to dance, including famous faces such as Taylor Swift.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Mike Ashley is in advanced talks to buy the Overgate. Image: PA/DC Thomson
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
2
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to furore after ‘patio’ style paving added to iconic…
6
3
Malcolm Campbell had his Facebook account hacked. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee businessman’s fury after Facebook account hacked
4
4
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
7
If you're interested in distilling or love to visit distilleries, then make sure to add Angus Alchemy to your list. Image: Paul Reid
First look inside Angus Alchemy distillery in Carnoustie as it opens doors to public
8
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home
9
There was a party atmosphere at the Radio 1 Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
When crowds descended on Dundee’s Camperdown Park in 2006 for Radio 1’s Big Weekend
10
Nick Walsh dismisses Edwards. Image: SNS
Liam Fox finds unlikely Ryan Edwards red card ally as Dundee United make appeal…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance - find out how…
Roddy Davie is concerned that someone may get killed on the stretch of road between Newport and Tayport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Garage manager warns 'death waiting to happen' on pothole-ridden road to Tayport
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
'Rich list' of top landowners should expose where public cash is going
Brothers Robert (left) and Ryan Drummond blamed each other during separate court cases.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
Wilma Lambie (Coutts) got back together with the trophy after 60 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'My Dundee dance days helped me win the BBC's Come Dancing'
Nadia Lange, who runs Dundee-based business Aesthetics by Lange, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee aesthetics business run by 20-year-old Nadia plans expansion
Gregor Townsend celebrates as Scotland clinch another win at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Backing up against Wales takes full focus over celebrating Twickenham triumph, vow…
Dick Campbell is determined to find the winning formula at Arbroath. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Dick Campbell's side are in 'a fight and a…
Callum Davidson with Andy Considine after his red card. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson proud of St Johnstone players despite Celtic defeat but Andy Considine ban…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented