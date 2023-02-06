What the papers say – February 6 By Press Association February 6 2023, 7.21am What the papers say (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers at the start of the working week are led by Liz Truss’s comeback “fantasy”, the NHS’s worst day of industrial action yet and the ongoing search for a missing mother. The Independent, The Times, i and Metro all carry reports of the “fury” the former prime minister has ignited among the Tories over her defence of her tax cuts as she returns to the political fray. Tomorrow's @independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the Daily Edition https://t.co/XF8VnDpHYF pic.twitter.com/xaeSLUqcfq— The Independent (@Independent) February 6, 2023 Times: ‘Delusional’ Truss will cost votes, Tories fear #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KBveEAJWwR— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) February 5, 2023 The i: Truss sparks Tory turmoil over tax cuts #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bn1AQrz8z8— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) February 5, 2023 Metro: Truss blames 'leftie' City. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UXH2QQDg23— George Mann 🫧⚒️🫧 (@sgfmann) February 5, 2023 The Daily Mail and The Guardian focus on the strike by nurses and ambulance workers. Monday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/KV9hdgbl7p— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 5, 2023 Guardian front page, Monday 6 February 2023: Chief nurses warn over deadlock on NHS pay pic.twitter.com/4E4KNJ4azW— The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2023 Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express report on the mystery surrounding Nicola Bulley. Monday's front page: One hour later she vanished #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/12zATcbJoe pic.twitter.com/ApP54JFRpU— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 5, 2023 Monday's Express front page – Nicola's family hurt by 'vile' theories#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/uPrkhRDAK1 pic.twitter.com/mW1A04xVfa— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 5, 2023 China has condemned the US for taking down its balloon, according to the Financial Times. Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday February 6 https://t.co/oIzEqqcKKm pic.twitter.com/hvY1aG4ftb— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 5, 2023 The Sun says it has an exclusive interview with the woman who took the Duke of Sussex’s virginity. On tomorrow's front page: Embarrassed Sasha Walpole was forced to tell her father she took Prince Harry’s virginity after he put the romp in his bookhttps://t.co/LP3n26itmV pic.twitter.com/O6jUfpWeRJ— The Sun (@TheSun) February 5, 2023 And the Daily Star says the polar blast is putting the energy grid under pressure. Monday's front page – 'ARCTIC BRASS MONKEYS'https://t.co/CZi7zeiFXS pic.twitter.com/e98mzlhbkS— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 5, 2023 Already a subscriber? 