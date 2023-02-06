Disruption across Greece as snowfall reaches Acropolis By Press Association February 6 2023, 10.13am Snow covers a tree in central Athens with the ancient Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill in the background (AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A cold snap in Greece has halted ferry services and highway traffic and dusted the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens with snow. The inclement weather including high winds prompted authorities in greater Athens in close schools and courthouses and suspend debates in parliament. A woman takes a selfie with the snow in the Chalandri suburb in the northern Athens (AP) Mobile phone alerts sent by authorities to the capital’s residents urged the public to remain indoors. The agency said the harsh weather sweeping across southern Greece would mostly affect areas north of the capital and the nearby island of Evia and is expected to last through to Wednesday. A woman with an umbrella walks past the Runner sculpture during a snowstorm, in Athens (AP) “We strongly recommend that people exercise caution and strictly limit movements to those that are absolutely necessary,” fire department spokesman Yiannis Artopios said. “The bad weather is intense.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 2 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 4 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 5 Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64 6 Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 7 Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash 8 Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate 9 Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed 10 ‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital More from The Courier Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -… Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's… Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder Editor's Picks Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Reaction to Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ borders on hysterical Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in Fife Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Steven Fletcher ‘didn’t leave the house’ after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United showed survival credentials against Hearts The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers