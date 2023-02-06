Woman arrested after four people, including three children, found injured

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, after four people, including three children, were found seriously injured, police have said.

Officers were called to an address on Walpole Road, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, at about 8am on Monday, after they received a report of concern from the ambulance service.

They found three young children – two boys and a girl – and a woman, with serious injuries, believed to have been caused by a bladed weapon.

All four were taken to hospital and are being treated for those injuries, West Yorkshire Police said.

A police cordon near the property in Walpole Road (Kate Dickinson/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Freeman, of the homicide and major enquiry team (HMET, said: “Inquiries are ongoing today into what has clearly been a serious and distressing incident in Huddersfield and we fully appreciate the concern it will cause in the local community.

“Detectives are conducting inquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has taken place and an arrest has now been made as part of those investigations.”

Chief Inspector Rebecca Calpin, of Kirklees Police, said: “Reassurance patrols are taking place in the local area by officers from the Huddersfield neighbourhood policing team and will be continuing throughout the day as Kirklees officers work to support colleagues from HMET.”

One Walpole Road resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I just knew (the family) to say hi to – they seem like good people.”

Another neighbour said: “I don’t know the lady but I’ve seen her when I’ve been taking my kids to school and we’d greet each other, she’s good. I was very, very shocked.”

A police cordon near to a property in Walpole Road, Huddersfield (Kate Dickinson/PA)

Neighbour Vincent Jones, 86, who has lived in the street for more than 40 years, said he was “shocked”.

“Anybody would be,” Mr Jones said. “I saw the ambulance out there and they were taking a woman away. The ambulance woke me up at about 8am.

“She was wrapped in blankets. There were loads of ambulances and police cars.”

Mr Jones said he did not know the family well but had seen a woman and her small children coming and going in the street.

He said: “I saw them about, but not to have a conversation with. They would say hello and that’s it.

“I saw her running up and down with the two children and she had another one recently, about Christmas time.

“Let’s just hope they’re all right.”

Forensic officers in white protective clothing were seen coming in and out of the pebble-dashed, mid-terrace house.

But all the scenes-of-crime staff and police left the area by 3pm, after a cordon was removed, leaving just one officer at the blue front door of the property.