‘I felt I had encountered evil’ – Carrick’s victims speak before sentencing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘I felt I had encountered evil’ – Carrick’s victims speak before sentencing

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 3.52pm Updated: February 6 2023, 4.15pm
David Carrick (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
David Carrick (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The victims of former Metropolitan Police officer and serial rapist David Carrick have spoken of how they felt they had “encountered evil”.

In a series of victim impact statements read by prosecutor Tom Little KC, 11 of the 12 women said they had felt “trapped” by Carrick and now “don’t trust the police any more”.

One of the statements detailed a lack of trust in male police officers.

It read: “I don’t trust the police any more, if anything went wrong I don’t know whether I would want to call the police as I’d worry that they would send a male officer like him.

“If he can do it to a lone female then anyone can do it.

David Carrick court case
David Carrick (Hertfordshire Police/PA)

“The thought of being alone with a male officer makes me very anxious, I wouldn’t want to be in a room with a male officer or even any of my friends or family.”

On Carrick himself, the woman added: “I don’t feel like any sentence could ever be enough for what he did and the effects that it has had on my life.

“Knowing that he was in a position of trust also makes trusting people even harder, because if you can’t trust someone who is supposed to serve and protect you, then who can you trust?

“It scares me for people as there are a lot of women on dating apps and it is just too easy to do what he did to me, to other women.”

A second victim said she was convinced the police would not investigate her complaint.

Her statement read: “I was too frightened to go to the police to lodge a complaint as the defendant had drilled it into me that ‘he was the police, he was the law, and he owned me’.

David Carrick court case
A surveillance camera at the home of David Carrick (Hertfordshire Constabulary/PA)

“I was convinced the police would not believe me and would not investigate my complaint.

“The only feelings I have for the defendant are immense pity for how damaged he really is.”

One woman said she could remember the words “I am the safest person you can be around”.

She said: “That night I felt I had encountered evil.

“I distinctively remember his words – ‘come on, you can trust me, I am the safest person you can be around, I am a police officer’.

“I honestly thought he was going to kill me that night, I thought he was going to rape me and kill me and that my life would be over.

“I felt lucky to be able to leave the next morning as I didn’t believe that I would be doing so.”

She added: “The days, weeks and months after, I couldn’t move on from that night.

“I kept seeing the gun he had pointed at me and remembering the cruel words he had used, saying the things he was going to do and if I just behaved, he would let me go.

“The memories of what he did have always been so very painful, but the truth of that night should be told, and he should be held accountable for his actions.

“I realise that nothing can change the past, but he had no right to assault me, sexually, mentally or physically, and has no understanding of how much this has impacted my life.”

Another of David Carrick’s victims said she felt “trapped” and “couldn’t see an escape” while he abused her.

Her statement read: “There are so many mental and physical scars that remain.”

She said Carrick made her feel like a “piece of dirt on his shoe” while he was “eliminating my support network”.

“I actually thought I might die,” she said.

“I felt trapped. I couldn’t see an escape and he made me feel like I had no-one.

“I never wanted to be in that situation ever again.”

Carrick, from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is due to be sentenced by Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb after previously pleading guilty to 49 charges relating to 12 women between 2003 and 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
David Carrick (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
David Carrick (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
David Carrick (right) (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented