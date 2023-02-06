Climber dies after falling from Snowdonia mountain ridge By Press Association February 6 2023, 4.51pm A view down the ridge of Y Gribin (Julian Cartwright/Alamy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A climber died after falling “a considerable distance” from a Snowdonia mountain ridge at the weekend. He was climbing the 3,200ft Y Gribin with two others on Saturday when a handhold broke, the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (Ovmro) said. Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene, between the Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks, and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon. An Ovmro spokesman said: “Three young men were ascending the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke away, causing one to fall a considerable distance. “Sadly, he did not survive his injuries. “The recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the coastguard rescue helicopter. “The thoughts of all team members are with the casualty’s family and friends.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 ‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling… 2 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 3 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 4 Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl 5 Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape 6 Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer 7 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 8 Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64 9 Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer 10 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 More from The Courier Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who… Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during… Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there' ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says… Editor's Picks Xplore bus driver tells of ‘almost nightly’ attacks as window smashed in Fintry Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving Dale Haslam: This was a case of horror, revulsion, sadness and sympathy, and one I will never forget Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out Swilcan Bridge has been the setting for some of golf’s most iconic images Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored ‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling words Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out ‘balanced’ budget despite ‘perfect storm’ warning Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7