Civil rights groups seek to halt killer’s execution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Civil rights groups seek to halt killer’s execution

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 6.05pm Updated: February 6 2023, 6.23pm
Campaigners are fighting to stop the execution of Raheem Taylor (AP)
Campaigners are fighting to stop the execution of Raheem Taylor (AP)

Campaigners are fighting to halt the execution of a man who killed his girlfriend and her three children.

The president of the national NAACP civil rights group is urging Missouri governor Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Tuesday.

“There are many reasons to spare Mr Taylor’s life, but they all come down to one: the State of Missouri has the life of a man in its hands, and, in this life and death decision, lies the weight of moral responsibility,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson wrote to the Republican governor.

“The evidence presented at trial does not support Mr Taylor’s conviction.”

Separately, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups asked St Louis County prosecuting lawyer Wesley Bell to reconsider his decision not to ask a judge for a new hearing on Taylor’s claim that he was not even in Missouri when the killings occurred.

The letter said Mr Bell has a “clear opportunity here to free an innocent black man whose case was riddled with prosecutorial misconduct, police coercion and brutality, and ineffective assistance of counsel”.

Mr Bell said in his decision that the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence”.

Meanwhile, former St Louis County prosecuting lawyer Bob McCulloch, whose office prosecuted the 2004 case, said Taylor’s claims of innocence are “nonsense”, and the evidence against him was overwhelming.

Taylor himself called into a church service on Sunday at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St Louis.

He thanked those who support him.

“Please continue to let God use you, to work through you, as a vessel because time is one of my most valuable commodities and we only have a small amount of that time, and none of it can be replaced,” Taylor told the congregation as the Rev Darryl Gray held a mobile phone to the microphone.

Taylor, 58, who previously went by the first name Leonard, shared a house in the St Louis suburb of Jennings with Angela Rowe and her children, 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, six-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley, and five-year-old son Tyrese Conley.

On December 3 2004, police were sent to the home after worried relatives said they had not heard from Ms Rowe.

Officers found the bodies of Ms Rowe and her children.

All four had been shot.

The execution would be the third in Missouri in three months, following those of Kevin Johnson and Amber McLaughlin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Campaigners are fighting to stop the execution of Raheem Taylor (AP)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Campaigners are fighting to stop the execution of Raheem Taylor (AP)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Campaigners are fighting to stop the execution of Raheem Taylor (AP)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented