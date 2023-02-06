Climber who died after falling from mountain was ‘extremely unfortunate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Climber who died after falling from mountain was ‘extremely unfortunate’

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 6.15pm
(PA)
(PA)

A 23-year-old climber who died after falling 600ft from a Snowdonia mountain ridge as he climbed with two friends was “extremely unfortunate”, mountain rescuers have said.

The man, from Yorkshire, was ascending Y Gribin in north Wales’s Snowdonia National Park at 5pm on Saturday when a handhold broke, which he was using to pull himself up, causing him to fall down the mountainside.

Mountain rescue teams were called to the scene between the 3,200ft Glyder Fawr and Glyder Fach peaks and had recovered the man’s body with the help of a coastguard helicopter by Sunday afternoon.

HM Coastguard stock
A coastguard helicopter helped with the recovery efforts (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chris Lloyd, the chairman of the Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation (OVMRO), was part of the rescue effort and said the incident was a “tragic accident and very, very unfortunate”.

Mr Lloyd told the PA news agency: “He disappeared into the cloud below, falling a good distance down some very steep and nasty ground.

“His two colleagues saw him go so they tried to scramble to the edge to see where he had gone and climbed down quite a bit. It was becoming really difficult ground and they called for him but there was no response.

“It is just a tragic accident and very, very unfortunate. The lads have not done anything wrong. This rock just came away in his hand. It is just so sad.”

A total of 12 OVMRO rescuers searched for the man’s body, which was found in the darkness shortly after 9pm with no signs of life.

Mr Lloyd, 67, added: “People always ask, ‘did he suffer?’ Well there is the sheer fright of actually knowing you’re no longer in control. Then we have no idea what happens after that but he has come a good distance, you can put it that way.”

Cloudy conditions, regular rockfalls and widespread ice in the valley where the man’s body lay meant the rescuers could not attempt to evacuate the man’s body until Sunday morning.

Clearer weather then allowed volunteers to carry his body on a stretcher down steep, boulder-strewn terrain for 300 metres to a waiting Caernarfon coastguard helicopter that then handed the body to an undertaker.

Mr Lloyd added: “They were three young men. They have done a lot of hillwalking together and were well-equipped and had all the right kit.

“They were actually going to go and do some wild camping which is why they were so high so late.

“It is quite a popular ridge to go up and it has a little bit of a scramble towards the top so a lot of people walk up there,” he continued.

“It is not difficult at all but there is loose rock up there, there’s no doubt about that.

“There were definitely good patches of ice. It was just thin layers of it. You couldn’t really see it and you couldn’t tell whether it was wet rock or ice and it is easy to be caught out.”

Y Gribin is a grade one ridge, meaning it is one of the least difficult.

OVMRO’s volunteers are on standby 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year to attend mountaineering incidents in the Snowdonia National Park’s Ogwen Valley.

The group was called out 178 times last year and depends almost entirely on public donations to fund its operations.

It is one of six volunteer rescue groups in north Wales.

