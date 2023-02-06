Justin Rose wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim first title since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Rose wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to claim first title since 2019

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 7.19pm Updated: February 6 2023, 9.37pm
Justin Rose finished on 18 under in California (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)
Justin Rose secured his first victory in four years with a three-shot triumph at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a delayed finish in California.

Englishman Rose had held a two-stroke lead at 15 under par when play was suspended on Sunday due to darkness, having played nine holes of his final round and made an eagle and two birdies.

Monday’s resumption then saw the 42-year-old add further birdies on the 11th, 13th and 14th en route to a 66 as he moved to 18 under and celebrated success for the first time since winning the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose’s closest challengers were Americans Brendon Todd and Brandon Wu on 15 under.

Having qualified for the Masters with his 11th PGA Tour victory, Rose told a press conference: “I feel like I have been fortunate enough to win at some great venues, but Pebble’s right up there. Just that walk up 18, to sort of be able to build a bit of a lead to kind of enjoy it, was a very special moment.

“I think obviously when you’re a bit starved for a win as well, the fact that it came today on a weather day like we had and at a venue that we had today was just worth waiting for.

“(I was) strong out of the gate (on Monday), for sure. I was in the middle of the (10th) fairway last night.

“I felt like that (hole) was a big momentum maker, I suppose. To miss from short range early would have been kind of just a frustrating start. But to make that putt was awesome. Then to bury a 30-footer on the next hole I felt like was exactly the type of start I needed today.”

The 2013 U.S. Open champion added: “Augusta’s definitely been a big part of being on my mind. I thought the simple way to approach it was try to play my way into the top 50 in the world by whenever the date is. Some time in March.

“I think my world ranking divisor is only 37. So I had a few free hits, if you like. So I knew that making some points was going to do me good. That was my intention, to come out and play solid and earn some points and claw my way up the world rankings and make it that way.

“Obviously this is a better way to make it by winning a tournament. It’s funny how, by winning, you earn the points and everything takes care of itself.

“So, yeah, big relief from that point of view to be able to plan a little bit more of the run into Augusta now. Because I was playing a little bit more than maybe I would have wanted to because of that fact. But to have the luxury now is unbelievable.”

Irishman Seamus Power was tied for 15th on nine under, while the pro-am portion of the event that concluded at the weekend had seen ex-Wales footballer Gareth Bale and playing partner Joseph Bramlett finish in joint-16th on a combined 16 under from three rounds.

