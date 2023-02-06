Survivors scream as rescuers battle to free them from earthquake debris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Survivors scream as rescuers battle to free them from earthquake debris

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 8.07pm Updated: February 6 2023, 8.09pm
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)
Men search for people among the debris in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/AP)

Rescue workers and civilians passed chunks of concrete to each other across mountains of rubble in a desperate search for survivors trapped by a devastating earthquake.

In some places around Turkey, survivors could be heard screaming from beneath collapsed buildings.

Rescue efforts continued as darkness, rain and cold enveloped Turkey and Syria. The region was devastated by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, and at least one that hit hours later.

At least 2,800 people were killed and civilians joined rescuers in desperate efforts across both countries to find survivors.

In Kahramanmaras province in Turkey, rescuers pulled two children alive from the rubble.

Emergency teams search in the debris for people in a destroyed building in Adana, Turkey, in darkness (Khalil Hamra/PA)

In Adana, Turkey, about 20 people, some in emergency rescue jackets, used power saws to carve out space that would let any survivors climb out or be rescued. Later, mechanical diggers joined the efforts as bright spotlights illuminated the wreckage.

Thousands of search-and-rescue personnel, firefighters and medics were working across 10 provinces, along with some 3,500 soldiers.

Residents lifted rubble and unearthed people heard screaming from beneath buildings.

Turkish military ambulance planes were transporting the injured to Istanbul and Ankara hospitals, the defence ministry said.

Emergency teams search through the rubble for people in  Adana, Turkey (Khalil Hamra/PA)

Rescuers from across Turkey tried to make it to the provinces amid heavy snow and rainstorms.

In Syria, a man held the body of a girl in his arms beside a two-story collapsed building as he walked away from the debris.

He and a woman set the girl on the ground, wrapping her in a large blanket to protect her from the rain.

An official with Turkey’s disaster management authority said 6,445 people had been rescued across 10 provinces. The official, Orhan Tatar, said 5,606 buildings had collapsed.

7

