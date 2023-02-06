Dances With Wolves actor charged with sex abuse and trafficking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dances With Wolves actor charged with sex abuse and trafficking

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 9.07pm Updated: February 6 2023, 9.15pm
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court (Ty O’Neil/AP)
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court (Ty O'Neil/AP)

A former Dances With Wolves actor appeared in court in Nevada charged with sexually abusing and trafficking native American girls.

The judge postponed Nathan Chasing Horse’s application for bail.

The delay until Wednesday to allow Chasing Horse, 46, to change lawyers was announced in a North Las Vegas courtroom full of his friends and relatives who had hoped to see him bailed.

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the courtroom, some of Chasing Horse’s alleged victims and their supporters held placards.

Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Centre, said after the hearing that the victims had been prepared “to help out with making sure justice has been served”.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of anxiety they’re experiencing,” he said after speaking with the victims and prosecutors. “When this got pushed back, it was like adding more weight to the situation.”

Chasing Horse has been held without bail since his January 31 arrest near the North Las Vegas home he shares with several wives.

He is charged with sex trafficking, sexual assault and child abuse.

Rulon Pete, executive director of the Las Vegas Indian Centre speaks with the press (Ty O’Neil/AP)

He has not entered a plea.

Clark County chief deputy district attorney Jessica Walsh told the judge that she expected evidence from Las Vegas police detectives, FBI special agents and victims. A North Las Vegas justice of the peace could also hear from Chasing Horse’s relatives.

Chasing Horse played the role of Sioux tribe member Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

Since then, he has built a reputation among tribes across the United States and in Canada as a “medicine man”. Detectives described him in a search warrant as the leader of a cult known as The Circle, whose followers believed he could communicate with higher powers.

Mr Pete described the role of the medicine man as a highly respected leadership post. “They’re like priests, if you will,” he said.

Las Vegas police said Chasing Horse abused his position, physically and sexually assaulted Indigenous girls, and took under-age wives over two decades.

He also was banished from the Fort Peck Reservation in Poplar, Montana, in 2015 following similar allegations.

The crimes, police said, span multiple states including South Dakota, Montana and Nevada, where he has lived for about a decade.

According to the search warrant, Chasing Horse trained his wives to use firearms and instructed them to “shoot it out” with any authorities who tried to “break their family apart”.

If that failed, or if he was ever arrested or died unexpectedly, he told his wives to take “suicide pills”, the document said.

Detectives searched the family’s home.

They found guns, 41lb of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, and a memory card with multiple videos of sexual assaults, according to an arrest report that said additional charges could be filed related to the videos.

Police said at least six victims had been identified, including one who was 13 when she said she was abused, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

