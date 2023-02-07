Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to expand combat exercises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kim Jong Un orders North Korean military to expand combat exercises

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 7.51am Updated: February 7 2023, 8.31am
Kim Jong Un, centre, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission in Pyongyang (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to expand its combat exercises and strengthen war preparedness as he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in the face of deepening tensions with its neighbours and Washington.

Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission on Monday and encouraged the armed forces to perform “ever-victorious feats” and display “matchless military strength” to open a new phase in development, the country’s official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The meeting came amid signs North Korea is planning a military parade that may be an occasion to showcase the latest hardware from his growing nuclear weapons and missile programme that is brewing concern for the United States and its allies in Asia.

The commission’s members, who represent Kim’s top military brass, discussed a series of tasks aimed at inducing “great change” in the military, including “constantly expanding and intensifying the operation and combat drills” and “more strictly perfecting the preparedness for war,” the agency said.

Tensions were raised when South Korean and US aircraft took part in joint military exercises in January (South Korean Defense Ministry via AP)

The commission also discussed unspecified organisational changes to “fundamentally improve and strengthen” military affairs, and state media photos of the meeting showed a flag representing a possibly new department called the “missile general bureau”.

North Korea marks the 75th founding anniversary of the Korean People’s Army on Wednesday and may celebrate with a parade in Pyongyang.
Lee Sung-jun, spokesperson of South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said during a briefing that the South Korean military has detected a “significant increase in personnel and vehicles” in areas related to parade rehearsals, but declined to share a specific assessment on when the event would take place.

Mr Lee said the South Korean military was closely monitoring developments related to North Korea’s possible creation of a new military bureau related to missiles, but did not provide further details. Some analysts say that the new department could possibly handle the development of nuclear warheads and ballistic systems.

Mr Kim’s comments from the military meeting are the latest warning from Pyongyang that it is preparing to intensify its military demonstrations following a record-breaking year in missile testing.

The warnings are in part a response to the United States’ expanding military drills with South Korea, which the allies have said are aimed at countering the North’s evolving threat.

Last week, North Korea threatened to counter US military moves with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” as it condemned US plans to expand its joint exercise with South Korea and deploy more advanced military assets like bombers and aircraft carriers to the region.

North Korea fired more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, including potential nuclear-capable weapons designed to strike targets in South Korea or reach the US mainland.

It also conducted a slew of launches it described as simulated nuclear attacks on South Korean and US targets in response to the expanded US military drills with South Korea, which had been downsized during the Trump administration.

During a major political conference in December, Kim called for an “exponential increase” of the country’s nuclear warheads, mass production of battlefield tactical nukes targeting South Korea and the development of more powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach the American homeland.

Experts say Mr Kim’s weapons tests and threats are aimed at forcing Washington to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power, which Pyongyang sees as a way to negotiate economic and political concession from a position of strength.

But there are also signs that the costs of Mr Kim’s growing nuclear ambitions are piling up. North Korean state media said on Monday that the ruling Workers’ Party has scheduled a plenary meeting of its powerful Central Committee later this month to discuss the “urgent task” on improving agricultural production amid deepening economic isolation.

Some experts have said that the country’s food insecurity is likely at its worst state since the 1990s when a devastating famine killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang has been stalled since 2019, with the two sides remaining at odds over US-led economic sanctions against the North and the North’s nuclear program.

