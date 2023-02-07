Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 11.03am
Stuart Brown skipper of the Huntress fishing boat for Seafresh, at Bangor Marina, Northern Ireland, showing an image on a phone of a rare blue lobster he said he found in one of the boat’s pots. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday February 06 2023. See PA story ULSTER Lobster. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Stuart Brown skipper of the Huntress fishing boat for Seafresh, at Bangor Marina, Northern Ireland, showing an image on a phone of a rare blue lobster he said he found in one of the boat’s pots. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday February 06 2023. See PA story ULSTER Lobster. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

A fisherman has described landing a rare blue lobster in Belfast Lough as the catch of a lifetime.

Some marine biologists have estimated the odds of catching a blue lobster at around two million to one.

Stuart Brown, 28, from Bangor, Co Down, said he could not believe his eyes when he pulled one of his lobster pots up onto the deck of his boat the Huntress last Friday.

Stuart Brown said he had to release the lobster back into Belfast Lough after taking some photographer (Stuart Brown/PA)

“We were sitting in about 50 to 60 feet of water and the fourth pot came up,” he recalled.

“I sort of saw it, but I think I thought, ‘it’s just a lobster’. You could hear the tail going.

“I slid the pot down to the crew man who lifted it out and he made a comment: ‘That’s very blue.’

“I looked at him and said: ‘Yeah, no problem.’ But then I did look at it again and said: ‘That’s too blue.’

“You would get lobsters out there that don’t look normal, they’d be a bit browner or redder, just something different with them, but nothing that extreme.

“I looked up Google to see how rare it was, and it was one in a two million chance of catching it.”

The pot had been lying in the waters close to Blackhead Lighthouse on the northern shores of Belfast Lough.

Stuart Brown, skipper of the Huntress fishing boat, shows a picture of the blue lobster (Liam McBurney/PA)

The experienced skipper, who has been fishing since the age of 11, said the bright blue lobster was just below the allowable size to keep, so, after taking some pictures of the rare crustacean, he had to release it back into the water.

“I’ve never seen one – other fishermen I’ve spoken to who are a lot older than me, they said the same, that they haven’t seen any ever, so it’s a surprise to everybody it’s came in on the east coast,” he said.

“It’s still out in the lough somewhere, swimming about as happy as can be. Hopefully if someone else does catch it, they’ll return it as well.”

Mr Brown is a shareholder in Co Down seafood wholesaling business Seafresh, which sells crabs and lobsters throughout the UK and continental Europe.

He said the blue lobster has now been added to the list of “weird and wonderful things” he has seen while out at sea.

“You just never know what’s going to come up,” he said.

“Every day you go out and you could go a year or two years and the same thing comes up and you just carry on and then one random day just something completely different just lands on the deck and you just look at it and go: ‘What else is down there we don’t know yet, what else is still to come up?’”

