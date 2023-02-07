Jury retires to consider verdicts in trial of former MP accused of fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jury retires to consider verdicts in trial of former MP accused of fraud

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 12.15pm
Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, allegedly submitted fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to make money for himself and two of his friends (PA)


A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a former MP accused of making fraudulent expense claims to fund a cocaine habit.

Jared O’Mara, 41, who represented the constituency of Sheffield Hallam from 2017 to 2019, allegedly submitted fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) to make money for himself and two of his friends.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC finished summing up the evidence to jurors at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday morning before they retired to start their deliberations.

The judge said the prosecution’s case is that O’Mara tried to fraudulently claim up to £30,000 in taxpayers’ money to fund an “extravagant lifestyle – drink, cigarettes and, above all, cocaine”.

John Woodliff, co-defendant of former MP Jared O’Mara, arrives at Leeds Crown Court
John Woodliff, co-defendant of former MP Jared O’Mara, arrives at Leeds Crown Court (PA)

O’Mara is accused of making four bogus claims to Ipsa between June and August 2019 from a “fictitious” organisation called Confident About Autism South Yorkshire, which jurors heard referred to his friend John Woodliff, and submitting two invoices from another friend, Gareth Arnold, for media and PR work that prosecutors say was never carried out.

It is also claimed that O’Mara submitted a false contract of employment for Woodliff, “pretending” he worked as a constituency support officer.

O’Mara is charged with eight counts of fraud by false representation, with Arnold jointly charged with six of the offences and Woodliff jointly charged with one.

Arnold – the only one of the three defendants to give evidence during the trial – told the court he “absolutely” did the work on both invoices relating to him, and that O’Mara would regularly call him for “ad hoc” help with media work before putting him on the payroll as chief of staff in June 2019.

Gareth Arnold
Gareth Arnold is the only one of the three defendants to give evidence during the trial (PA)

Leeds Crown Court was told Ipsa – the organisation set up after the expenses scandal to regulate MPs’ staffing and business costs – did not pay out any of the claims due to a lack of evidence that any of the work was done.

Jurors were told O’Mara had a “dysfunctional” office and sacked most of his staff “overnight” in around April 2019.

A former case worker, Kevin Gregory-Coyne, said O’Mara went to his constituency office “once or twice” in six months and once attended a staff meeting while apparently “on some sort of substance”.

O’Mara won Sheffield Hallam for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017 but later left the party after a series of controversies.

He stayed in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.

O’Mara, of Walker Close, Sheffield; Arnold, of School Lane, Dronfield, Derbyshire; and Woodliff, of Hesley Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield, deny all charges.

