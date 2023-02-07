Joe Batchelor says St Helens spurred on by being ‘written off and disrespected’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joe Batchelor says St Helens spurred on by being ‘written off and disrespected’

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 12.28pm
St Helens star Joe Batchelor says his side have been “disrespected” ahead of the World Club Challenge (Mike Egerton/PA)
St Helens star Joe Batchelor says his side have been “disrespected” ahead of the World Club Challenge (Mike Egerton/PA)

St Helens’ Joe Batchelor has revealed the sense of “disrespect” that is driving the four-time defending Super League champions to upset the odds in their World Club Challenge clash with Penrith Panthers.

Saints face the NRL champions at the BlueBet Stadium in the Sydney suburbs on February 18 having been written off by many despite their unprecedented recent dominance of the domestic game.

And in an era when Super League stars are routinely linked with big-money moves Down Under, Batchelor has called on other English sides to put traditional rivalries on hold and back their bid to reinvigorate rugby league’s world order.

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants – Betfred Super League – Totally Wicked Stadium
Joe Batchelor is set to feature in the World Club Challenge against Penrith (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We’ve been written off by many people and probably been disrespected in a way we shouldn’t be,” said the Saints backrower, who made his England debut in their crushing World Cup win over Greece in October.

“Once you’re at the top, everybody wants to knock you down. If the rest of the English teams could put rivalries aside for one game, it would mean a lot and I think we’d gain a lot of respect off the back of it.

“It doesn’t bother us really. We’ve won Super League for four years in a row so we deserve this crack at the World Club Challenge. It’s the pinnacle of the club game and an achievement that can’t get any higher.”

Rugby League – The World Club Challenge 2001 – St. Helens v Brisbane Broncos
Paul Wellens (right) starred in two St Helens wins over the Brisbane Broncos (Stephen Pond)

Sixteen years have passed since Paul Wellens inspired Saints to their second and most recent win in the competition over Brisbane Broncos at Bolton’s Reebok Stadium.

And Wellens, who stepped up to replace Kristian Woolf as Saints’ head coach at the end of last season, says low expectations have remained one of the few constants to dog British ambitions over the intervening period.

Super League teams have won just three of the 13 most recent showdowns and not since Wigan beat the Broncos in Brisbane in 1994 has one managed to wrest hold of the title away from home.

“The stand-out similarity is that people don’t give you much of chance – they don’t think we can come over and beat a team of the calibre of Penrith as they didn’t think we could beat a team of the calibre of Brisbane back then,” Wellens added.

“There sometimes seems to be a feeling that the NRL is far beyond the Super League competition. My experience over the years is that we constantly need to prove ourselves and gain that acceptance from people from Down Under.

“I don’t mind it, it’s a challenge and it’s part and parcel of sport at times, you get written off and people talk about you in certain ways. But for all those who do want us to win, we will be doing all we can to put a smile on their faces.”

Saints begin their preparations for their World Club Challenge clash with a warm-up match against St George-Illawara Dragons in Wollongong on Saturday, in which Wellens indicated he would utilise every one of his 26 travelling squad members.

