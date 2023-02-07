Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag unsure what to expect from managerless Leeds

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 1.30pm Updated: February 7 2023, 3.03pm
Erik Ten Hag is unsure what to expect from Leeds (John Walton/PA)
Erik Ten Hag is unsure what to expect from Leeds (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is wary of the impact Leeds’ sacking of Jesse Marsch could have on Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

The Whites head to Old Trafford to take on form team United two days after Marsch was shown the door following a run of seven league games without a victory.

United’s only defeat in their last 15 matches in all competitions came against Premier League leaders Arsenal, but prior to the start of that run they were beaten by Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge.

“We have to be aware of that,” said the Dutchman.

Jesse Marsch
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday (Tim Goode/PA)

“When Jesse Marsch was in the lead, it was clear how they play. Now it’s possible they change, it’s also possible they don’t change. I think we only will find out on the pitch tomorrow.

“But then we need good anticipation of that. The difference at that time (against Villa) was when Emery came in they had a week, or maybe even longer, to prepare. And now they have not so much time to prepare.”

It is the first of two games in five games against Leeds, with United due to visit Elland Road on Sunday, when the Yorkshire side may have a new manager in place.

Ten Hag is well aware of the historic rivalry between the two clubs, saying: “It’s about the match of the Roses. It’s definitely a big game in this part of England and it’s a big game for us.

“We have Man City, we have Liverpool, but as well for our fans this game means so much and our players are aware of that and they know what to do.”

Ten Hag criticised the decision to sack Marsch after only a year in the hotseat.

He added: “It’s always sad if a manager as a colleague gets sacked. In general, I don’t believe in it, that if you sack a manager you get better results.

“Let managers do their work, finish their work, then make a good evaluation. Obviously the pressure is high with the decision makers at football clubs and they turn. But, if you see facts, the stats, most of the time it doesn’t work out well.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, declined to comment on Monday’s other big football news that Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over more than 100 alleged breaches of its financial rules.

“I don’t have (an opinion),” he said. “I’m not here for financial (matters), or for regulations. I’m a football manager, so I stick to that.”

Ten Hag has decisions to make in midfield for Wednesday’s match, with Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Antony all missing through injury, while Casemiro is suspended following his sending off against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Ten Hag was unhappy with the decision to dismiss Casemiro for violent conduct following a melee resulting from a foul on Antony but the club decided against an appeal.

Casemiro
Casemiro will miss United’s next three games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“(We) considered it, yes,” he said. “For me, it’s not the right decision but I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process.”

Casemiro’s absence could mean a first start for Marcel Sabitzer, who made his debut as a late substitute against Palace following his loan move from Bayern Munich.

“We have a squad, we have many good players in that squad who are not always in the starting XI, so others get the chance,” said Ten Hag, who is chasing a 14th home win in succession.

“After the game I can’t say, ‘Casemiro is not there, Anthony Martial is not there’. No, we have to win. All players at Man United are capable so they have to perform tomorrow and we have to win the games no matter who’s coming on the pitch.”

