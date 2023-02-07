Police investigating 500 lines of inquiry in search for Nicola Bulley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigating 500 lines of inquiry in search for Nicola Bulley

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 4.47pm
Police search teams at the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police search teams at the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have said all possible lines of inquiry to find the mother-of-two are being “exhausted”.

A team of 40 detectives are working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry, Superintendent Sally Riley said.

More than 700 drivers who travelled through the village of St Michael’s on Wyre around the time the 45-year-old went missing are also being traced.

However, it is still the force’s belief that Ms Bulley fell in the River Wyre, Ms Riley added.

Nicola Bulley missing
Private underwater search and recovery company, Specialist Group International, in St Michael’s on Wyre (Peter Byrne/PA)

Giving an update at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Riley, of Lancashire Police, said: “At the moment there are around 500 active pieces of information and lines of inquiry that we’re working on to try and find answers for Nicola’s family.

“This is normal in a missing person inquiry and does not indicate that there is any suspicious element to this story.

“The inquiry team remains fully open-minded to any information that may indicate where Nicola is or what happened to her.”

She added: “All possible lines of inquiry, search or investigation, are being exhausted.”

Ms Riley said: “It does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river and that this is a missing persons inquiry.

“Any information that comes in that indicates otherwise is being checked out all the time and negated as each inquiry comes up. We’re not closed in any way to any particular line of inquiry and we remain genuinely open to that.

“All these extensive inquiries however have so far not found anything of note.”

Nicola Bulley missing
Nicola Bulley was last seen on the morning of January 27 (Family handout/PA)

Family and friends of Ms Bulley have questioned the police theory that she probably fell into the water while walking her dog, after dropping her children off at school on January 27.

Specialist underwater divers are searching a stretch of river where police believe she may have fallen in.

Peter Faulding, a private search expert sometimes used by police, has said if his team cannot locate Ms Bulley in the river then she is not there and he would not rule out “third-party involvement” in her disappearance.

They have been concentrating on an area around and downstream from a bench where Ms Bulley’s mobile phone was left, still connected to a work call.

The lead to her springer spaniel dog, Willow, and its harness, were also left at the bench.

Police divers have previously searched the same area last week amid a huge ongoing hunt for mortgage adviser Ms Bulley, who lived in the village of Inskip, two miles from the river.

Police say they have ruled out Ms Bulley leaving that area of the river and suspect she may have gone into the water after an “issue” with the dog while walking.

