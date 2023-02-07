New hope as scientists uncover how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New hope as scientists uncover how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 5.01pm
Scientists are looking at how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression (David Davies/PA)
Scientists are looking at how to slow diabetic kidney disease progression (David Davies/PA)

Scientists have identified the mechanism by which a commonly used blood pressure medication reduces the progression of kidney damage caused by diabetes.

Researchers from the University of Bristol have discovered that spironolactone has a protective effect on the kidney’s blood vessels, which helps reduce protein leak into the urine.

Recent clinical trials have shown spironolactone to be an effective treatment for slowing the progression of diabetic kidney disease but the drug can have adverse side-effects, including high blood potassium levels – hyperkalemia – in patients.

The experts said their findings, published in the journal JCI Insight, could help scientists find new alternative treatments which do not have adverse side-effects.

Nearly five million people in the UK are thought to have diabetes.

Those with diabetes are around four times more likely to need either dialysis or a kidney transplant.

An international team of scientists, including experts from the Bristol Medical School, looked into how spironolactone prevents damage to the kidneys.

They found that the drug had a protective effect by helping preserve a gel-like layer on the surface of blood vessels within the kidney, known as glycocalyx.

The team found spironolactone reduced the activity of a group of enzymes, called matrix metalloproteases, helping to preserve the glycocalyx layer.

Dr Matthew Butler, the study’s joint senior author, consultant senior lecturer and MRC clinician scientist at the University of Bristol and Honorary Nephrology Consultant at North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT), said: “This study is really exciting for us because it confirms that blocking mineralocorticoid receptors using spironolactone preserves kidney function by acting on the glycocalyx.

“Our next steps will be to look at repurposing drugs that target matrix metalloproteases enzymes (MMPs) to see if they could be of benefit in patients with kidney disease and avoid the troublesome side-effects associated with mineralocorticoid receptor blockers.

“If we see that same level of protection using these more specific drugs, then patients will see significant benefits whilst avoiding the risks associated with high blood potassium levels.”

Dr Faye Riley, research communications manager at Diabetes UK, which funded the study, said: “Kidney damage is a common complication for people with diabetes.

“If spotted early enough, it can be slowed down with treatment – but options are limited once it has advanced.

“By piecing together precisely how an existing medication works to slow down kidney damage, this early-stage research gives us insight into more effective ways to halt kidney damage and prevent kidney failure.

“We look forward to further research to harness this potential and help people with diabetes to live well and longer.”

