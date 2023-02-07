Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects By Press Association February 7 2023, 6.13pm Updated: February 7 2023, 6.35pm (PSNI/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh are no longer considered as suspects. Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18. Stephen McCullagh, 32, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, Co Antrim, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge last Thursday charged with her murder. Two men no longer considered suspects. pic.twitter.com/UMMIf5xeT9— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 7, 2023 On Tuesday police said two men, aged 32 and 46, who had been arrested in the investigation have been released unconditionally. A spokesperson said the two men are no longer considered to be suspects in the case. Last week the McNally family said in a statement that they wanted to grieve privately after “opening our home and our hearts” for the past six weeks. They said information remains key in the investigation and they continued to call for information to be brought forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 7 2 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 3 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 4 Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads 5 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 6 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 7 VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash 3 8 Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a… 9 Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and… 10 Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears More from The Courier Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning… Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D… Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning… St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice… Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus… JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a… Editor's Picks Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D council tax to balance the books SHIRLEY-ANNE SOMERVILLE: I’ll never accept bullying as normal part of school life Follow-up inspection of Pitlochry Care Home reveals continued litany of ‘critical’ problems GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning Zach Robinson JIM SPENCE: I don’t want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’ Signs of possible ‘disturbance’ in Sheku Bayoh’s Fife home, inquiry hears How son’s sudden death led Fife businessman to open ice cream shop New teacher strike action in Perthshire and Fife constituencies of Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery Most Commented 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 2 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 3 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 4 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 5 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 6 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance