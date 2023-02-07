Jon Rahm hopeful fans ‘rein back’ on excessive celebrations at Phoenix Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jon Rahm hopeful fans ‘rein back’ on excessive celebrations at Phoenix Open

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 7.55pm
Jon Rahm hopes there will be no repeat of the scenes which marred last year’s WM Phoenix Open (Gregory Bull/AP)
Jon Rahm hopes there will be no repeat of the scenes which marred last year’s WM Phoenix Open (Gregory Bull/AP)

Jon Rahm insists he loves the rowdy atmosphere of the WM Phoenix Open but hopes there will be no repeat of the incidents which marred last year’s event.

A hole-in-one from Sam Ryder on the par-three 16th prompted many of the 20,000 spectators in the grandstand to throw their beer cans on to the green, causing a 10-minute delay in play.

And when Justin Thomas, who was playing alongside Rahm, chipped in on the same hole during the final round it sparked a similar reaction.

“Since I came here for the first time eight years ago it’s gotten exponentially louder and louder,” Rahm said in a pre-event press conference. “It’s been a significant difference every year.

“On 16 last year when Justin Thomas chipped in, I didn’t want to see the water bottle coming straight for my head from the third storey (of the grandstand), but I did see it, so hopefully those are things they rein back on and keep it strictly about the game.

“Those are things people don’t want to deal with on a regular basis. It’s one week a year, so I think a lot of us welcome it for one week.”

This week’s event is one of the PGA Tour’s new “elevated” tournaments with a prize fund of USD 20million (£16.6million) and has attracted a top-class field which includes 18 of the world’s top 20.

“I think this was a designated event before we ever knew what they were going to be,” Rahm added.

“No matter what the purse is, this tournament is going to be what it is. Very few sporting events in the world can comfortably happen in the same week as the Super Bowl and still have the impact that they have like this one.

“With that said, I don’t think it’s everybody’s favourite. I think either you love it or hate it. There’s no in between. With my case, I love it. I want to come every year.

“It ranks highly in my list but I know a few players that put it far down their list.”

