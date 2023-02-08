Laura Whitmore’s TikTok and Instagram posts for alcohol brand banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Whitmore’s TikTok and Instagram posts for alcohol brand banned

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.04am Updated: February 8 2023, 12.19am
One of the posts by Laura Whitmore for The Muff Liquor Company banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)
One of the posts by Laura Whitmore for The Muff Liquor Company banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA/PA)

TikTok and Instagram posts by Laura Whitmore for a gin and vodka brand have been banned for being inappropriately targeted, implying that alcohol can increase confidence and not being clearly marked as adverts.

The ads for The Muff Liquor Company, seen in July, featured Whitmore drinking peppermint tea, and then water, beer and “Muff & tonic”, while her dancing became increasingly energetic.

Music in the background included the lyrics: “I’ll be f***** up if you can’t be right here.”

Text on screen stated “#MakemineaMuff” and “If drinks were dance moves @muffliquorco #makemineamuff #muffboss #irishowned”.

A complainant, who understood that Whitmore was an investor in The Muff Liquor Company, challenged whether the ads were obviously identifiable as marketing communications and were inappropriately targeted because they featured alcoholic drinks.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) investigated whether the ads encouraged irresponsible drinking because they implied that alcohol could enhance confidence and was capable of changing mood.

The Muff Liquor Company said it asked Whitmore to remove the ads within 24 hours of being made aware of the complaint.

The firm confirmed she was a shareholder but said she was not paid for the ads.

They said 2.7% of Whitmore’s 1.6 million social media followers were under 18 years of age, and therefore understood that the product had not been inappropriately targeted to under-18s.

Since receiving notification of the complaint, they had agreed with Whitmore that future ads for The Muff Liquor Company would be reviewed by the company before being posted.

Whitmore told the ASA that the hashtag “#muffboss” was used to declare her shareholder status and believed that “#ad” would not have been a suitable disclaimer because she was not paid by The Muff Liquor Company for the posts.

TikTok said Whitmore had not used its branded content disclosure tool, even though the post appeared to fall into this category.

Instagram said it had no comment on the investigation.

The ASA said the posts should have been clearly marked as ads.

It noted that Whitmore was the former presenter of the television programme Love Island – the fifth most-watched programme by those aged four to 15 years old in the second quarter of 2022. As a result, a large proportion of individuals who were under 18 with TikTok accounts were likely to interact with content related to Love Island on the platform.

“Even if those individuals did not follow Ms Whitmore, we considered it was likely that the algorithm would determine Ms Whitmore’s posts to be of interest to them, meaning they would appear in their ‘For You’ page,” the ASA said.

Referring to Whitmore’s dancing while drinking alcohol, the ASA added: “Whilst we acknowledged that the ads were presented in a light-hearted tone, nonetheless we considered that consumers would interpret the ads to mean that drinking alcohol could precipitate a change in an individual’s behaviour and could enhance an individual’s confidence.”

The ASA ruled that the ads must not appear again.

