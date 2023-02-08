Residents from scene of fatal explosion still in hotels six months later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Residents from scene of fatal explosion still in hotels six months later

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.05am
The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (PA)
The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (PA)

A “hero” who risked his life to rescue children in the aftermath of a south London fatal explosion is among dozens of evacuated residents still living in a hotel six months later.

Delroy Simms, 63, has described the “torture” of not knowing when his family can return home half a year on from the blast which shattered the windows of their house and killed his neighbour, four-year-old Sahara Salman.

Their local MP, Siobhain McDonagh, has criticised the Government for offering “very little help” to residents – after she previously highlighted how Sahara’s mother was left sleeping on the floor 10 weeks after the tragedy.

More than 500 people were evacuated from Galpin’s Road, in Thornton Heath, Merton, on August 8 last year due to extensive damage to properties and safety fears, and residents have said “around eight families” remain in hotels.

Customer services worker Mr Simms was hailed as a “hero” by his neighbours after he risked his life to rescue children from the rubble while still wearing his pyjamas in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

Half a year later, he is living in a Croydon hotel bedroom with his wife, while their two adult sons and 15-year-old daughter are staying in separate rooms.

Thornton Heath incident
Delroy Simms, (left) and Kutoya Kukanda were described as ‘heroes’ by their neighbours after they rescued children from the rubble on Galpin’s Road (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Mr Simms told the PA news agency that he expected to be home within “a few weeks” after the blast, but his family have repeatedly been told “just one more week” by insurers ever since.

“It’s almost been torture, wanting to go home and you can’t,” he said.

“Day in day out, living in one room – it’s horrible. Going to work is how I keep my sanity.

“I’m just missing my home, more than anything else. Although I’m in a hotel, it feels like I haven’t got one.

“It’s not the fault of the hotel, they’ve tried their best to accommodate us, but they’re a business hotel so there’s people coming and going constantly, while we’re still upstairs in our little box.”

When asked how his family were coping, Mr Simms said: “They hate it big time, especially my daughter.

“We’re trying our best to make it easy for her, because she’s got the stress of doing her GCSEs, so she’s under a lot of pressure with her school work.”

Mr Simms said he felt “really bad” for the family of Sahara Salman, adding it was “disgusting” that her mother had been sleeping on the floor in temporary accommodation in the weeks after the explosion.

Sahara’s family is now living with relatives and they are still waiting for answers on what caused the explosion, as a Metropolitan Police investigation into the tragedy remains ongoing.

Mr Simms said not knowing “who was to blame for the blast” is also holding up work on damaged properties like his own because insurers are “not willing to throw money at anything”.

Sahara Salman death
Sahara Salman, four, was killed in the explosion (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“They wanted us to go back into our property, believe it or not, and do the work around us, but our house, after the blast is not habitable,” he said.

“There’s glass all over the house and it stinks to high heaven because of all the food that was left in the fridge.”

Labour MP Ms McDonagh, who represents Mitcham and Morden, said the financial burden of helping residents affected by the blast had largely been left on the local council.

She told PA: “In spite of assurances in the debate I got in the House of Commons, there has actually been very little help given by the Government to the local council.

“When the explosion happened, it was the council that tried to place 500 people overnight in temporary accommodation.

“It’s an enormous task and I think the Government should have a bigger role to play.”

Thornton Heath incident
Engineers on Galpin’s Road in August 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

She added that Sahara’s family will not “have any sort of closure” until the police investigation has been completed.

“It was devastating… I imagine it’s like being in suspended animation,” she said.

“I know that the police are doing a painstaking investigation and obviously that’s important, but I would urge them to come to a conclusion as quickly as they can.”

Ms McDonagh said that she hoped residents still living in hotels “don’t feel abandoned” and urged anyone who felt unhappy with their situation to contact her constituency office.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Merton Council have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
The scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath, south London (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented