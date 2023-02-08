Royal Mail reveals image of King to feature on stamps

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mail reveals image of King to feature on stamps

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.06am
One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III is unveiled as it goes on display at the Postal Museum in central London, before they enter circulation later this year (Victoria Jones/PA)
The image of the King which will feature on first and second class stamps has been revealed with a Royal Mail executive describing it as a “defining part” of his reign.

For the first time Charles’ portrait will appear on stamps in his role as monarch, and the simple, uncluttered design draws inspiration from stamps that featured the late Queen.

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said they received guidance from the King to maintain “continuity” and Charles did not want existing stamp stocks showing the Queen pulped, but used up over time.

The new stamp design features Charles’ head and neck and the King is shown facing left as all monarchs have done since the Penny Black, the world’s first postage stamp, was issued in 1840 with Queen Victoria’s image.

One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III goes on display at the Postal Museum in central London, before they enter circulation later this year
Mr Gold said: “The guidance we got from His Majesty was more about continuity and not doing anything too different to what had gone before.

“I think perhaps there’s an acknowledgement that, for 70 years people have been so used to seeing the image of Her Majesty, even though actually the current image only started in 1967, they didn’t want to do anything too different to what had gone before.

“Personally, I think what marks this stamp out is that there is no embellishment at all, no crown, just simply the face of the human being, on the plain background, almost saying, ‘this is me and I’m at your service’, which I think in this modern age is actually rather humbling.”

The King’s image is used on definitive stamps, sometimes referred to as “every day” stamps, that have just the monarch’s head and value of the stamp on a plain coloured background with a barcode alongside.

British artist Martin Jennings made a profile sculpture of Charles for the Royal Mint who were creating UK coins and a team for the Royal Mail adapted an image of the artwork, adjusting and relighting the picture for use on the new stamps.

One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III goes on display at the Postal Museum in central London, before they enter circulation later this year
Commenting on the efforts of the Royal Mail team who began working on the project following the Queen’s death in September, Mr Gold added: “I don’t underestimate how challenging it was for them.

“But also I know that I can say on their behalf how privileged they felt to be able to work on this project… it will forever be a part of history. It’s a clear, defining part of the reign of King Charles.”

The stamps go on sale from April 4 but collectors and the general public can now register their interest on Royal Mail’s website.

Post offices and other retailers will not start selling the new stamps until their stocks featuring the late Queen are sold.

Mr Gold said: “The King gave very clear directions he didn’t want anything to be pulped, he didn’t want things being shredded, he didn’t want stock being thrown away.

“He was very clear, however long it takes you to clear the stock there’s no rush, and that’s entirely in line with his well stated principles on waste and environmentalism.”

A sheet depicting a range of design options for the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III as it goes on display at the Postal Museum in central London, before they enter circulation later this year
The new first class stamp will form part of an exhibition at London’s Postal Museum about the nation’s definitive stamps called The King’s Stamp, which runs until September 23.

The display will celebrate the newest stamp design with a unique chance to see a sheet of King Charles III first class stamps before they are in public circulation.

