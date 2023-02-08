Child sex abuse victims ‘waiting more than 600 days to see attackers convicted’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Child sex abuse victims ‘waiting more than 600 days to see attackers convicted’

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 12.07am
Child victims of sexual abuse are waiting more than 600 days to see their attackers brought to justice, figures suggest (PA)
Child victims of sexual abuse are waiting more than 600 days to see their attackers brought to justice, figures suggest (PA)

Child victims of sexual abuse are waiting more than 600 days to see their attackers brought to justice, figures suggest.

A report by the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA Centre) found that in 2021/22 it took an average of 261 days for police to reach a charging decision after a crime was reported, and then another 353 days for the matter to be concluded in court.

That means there was an average of 614 days between the crime being logged and the court case ending.

The report says police logged 103,055 child sexual abuse offences in 2021/22, a rise of 15% to the highest level recorded in England and Wales, but the CSA Centre believes the crimes are severely under-reported.

In England, local authorities also recorded more concerns about potential sexual abuse, with the risk being flagged up in 33,990 assessments of children, a rise of 15% on the previous year.

And sexual assault referral centres, which offer medical and forensic help to victims, had initial contact with 8,213 children during the year, 13% more than in the previous 12 months.

The CSA Centre report says: “Concerningly, the rise in the number of recorded child sexual abuse offences was accompanied by a significant increase in the time it took for investigations and prosecutions to proceed through the criminal justice system.

“Further, large geographical variation in the identification of and response to child sexual abuse remained prominent in 2021/22.

“There is an urgent need for local and national leaders to address these issues.”

The centre says that despite the increase in recorded crimes and assessments, child abuse is under-reported.

Around 500,000 children suffer sexual abuse each year, it estimates.

A child using a laptop.
The CSA Centre says there are significant variations in the number of abuse cases being detected in different regions of England (PA)

Ian Dean, director of CSA Centre, said: “Although this report shows encouraging signs of improved identification of sexual abuse by professionals, there remains a long way to go before we can be confident that services are recognising and responding to anywhere close to the actual number of children who are being abused.

“Sexual abuse is a very hidden form of harm which many professionals find challenging to identify and it will take a significant and sustained effort to address this – but it must be a priority.”

The CSA Centre says there is considerable variation between areas of England in terms of how many abuse cases are identified.

In 2021/22, five English local authorities identified no children at the centre of sexual abuse concerns, while seven identified such concerns in more than 70 assessments for every 10,000 children living in the area.

There were higher rates of identification in Yorkshire and the Humber and the North East, while London and the East of England were lower than average.

Sarah Dines MP, safeguarding minister, said: “Child sexual abuse is a horrific, devastating crime which targets the most vulnerable in our society and this Government is determined to tackle it.

“I welcome this report produced by the Home Office-funded Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse, which recognises improvements in identification and reporting.

“However, the prevalence of these heinous crimes is deeply concerning, and we will leave no stone unturned in pursuing offenders and keeping children safe.

“We are putting the needs of victims at the heart of this work, including investing £477 million over three years to reduce court wait times for victims.”

