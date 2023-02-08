Supreme Court set to rule on lawfulness of Northern Ireland Protocol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Supreme Court set to rule on lawfulness of Northern Ireland Protocol

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.47am
(PA)
(PA)

The Supreme Court will later rule on the lawfulness of Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The legality of the contentious trading arrangements has been challenged by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

Arguments were considered by the UK’s highest court at a two-day hearing last year after the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling in Belfast High Court dismissing the legal challenge.

The protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Becoming effective in 2021, the arrangements instead shifted customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and created new red tape on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with trade in the region remaining subject to certain EU Single Market rules.

The appellants argue that the legislation passed at Westminster to give effect to the Withdrawal Agreement conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

The legal challenge also contends that the protocol undermines the peace process legislation underpinning Northern Ireland’s powersharing settlement at Stormont – the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The Northern Ireland Act, which gave effect to the historic Good Friday peace agreement, guarantees that the constitutional status of the region can only be changed with the consent of its citizens via referendum.

It also includes cross community provisions (Section 42) that ensure controversial decisions at Stormont can only be taken if they are supported by a certain proportion of both nationalist and unionist MLAs.

The Withdrawal Agreement does provide for a future Assembly vote on the continuation of the protocol, however the UK Government has amended Stormont rules so the vote can be passed on a straight majority basis, rather than having to meet the cross community consent thresholds.

In 2021, Belfast High Court judge Mr Justice Colton dismissed a judicial review challenge against the lawfulness of the protocol on all grounds.

His judgment was upheld by the Court of Appeal last year.

While the Appeal Court found that the protocol does conflict with the Acts of Union in respect of unfettered trade, judges ruled that the 1800 statute had been lawfully modified by Parliament.

The court also dismissed the argument that the post-Brexit trading arrangements have changed the constitutional status of Northern Ireland.

It further ruled that the Government did have the authority to disapply the cross community voting provisions in the Stormont Assembly when it came to the vote on the future of the protocol.

The Court of Appeal later granted leave for the case to be referred to the Supreme Court.

The case involves two conjoined challenges – one taken by unionist politicians and Brexiteers including Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey and the other mounted by a loyalist pastor from Belfast, Clifford Peeples.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
(PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero

Editor's Picks

Most Commented