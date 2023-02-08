What the papers say – February 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – February 8

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.07am
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The carnage of the Middle East’s earthquakes continues to be the focus of many of the front pages, while others carry the sentencing of the “monstrous” rapist police officer David Carrick.

Reporting on the disaster that could have claimed as many as 20,000 lives, the i, The Times, The Independent and the Daily Mirror focus on a newborn baby who was found alive under the rubble still attached to her dead mother.

Carrick is the splash for The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and Metro as the convicted rapist was given 36 life sentences for assaulting at least 12 women.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times writes that the Prime Minister has broken up the Government’s business department to put a fresh emphasis on security, energy and science.

The Daily Mail says the Church of England is set to debate whether God should be referred to as “he” or by a gender-neutral term.

The headteacher of one of Britain’s top private schools made a distress call from the grounds of Epsom College to a relative hours before she was shot dead by her husband, reports the Daily Express.

The Sun‘s says Fawlty Towers is set to return to television screens with brand new episodes – 40 years after the final series aired.

And the Daily Star has Britain is in the middle of a “chuckle crisis”, with a study finding 42% of respondents could not remember the last time they laughed.

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus chocolatier Chocolatia
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for 'making a…
The High Court in Aberdeen.
Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills
Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Supplied
Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
Lucky man: Archie Knox has been speaking about his footballing life in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee fan Archie Knox says watching Dens Park title team was start of his…
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth

Editor's Picks

Most Commented