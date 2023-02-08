LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LeBron James snatches NBA career scoring record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 5.59am
The NBA has a new scoring leader in LeBron James, who broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly four decade-old record on Tuesday night (Ashley Landis/AP)
The NBA has a new scoring leader in LeBron James, who broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly four decade-old record on Tuesday night (Ashley Landis/AP)

The NBA has a new scoring leader in LeBron James, who broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s nearly four decade-old record on Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward nailed a 21-foot step-back jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder to take his career total to 38,388 points.

Television coverage at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles showed James outstretch his arms, throw both hands in the air and smile, with the game stopped so the forward’s family could join an on-court ceremony to mark the moment.

Abdul-Jabar, who became the league’s leading scorer on April 5 1984 before retiring five years later with 38,387 points, rose from his seat at the game to applaud his successor and fellow Laker.

It comes after the 38-year-old in August became the highest-earning player in NBA history when he signed a two-year extension with the Lakers worth 97.1million dollars (£80.6million).

James, who has now played 1,410 NBA games, joined the Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018.

The man who engineered the move, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, expressed his gratitude to James.

“I want to personally thank you, LeBron, for trusting and believing in me and the Lakers in 2018 when I was president of basketball operations,” Johnson tweeted.

“Everything you said you would do, you’ve done: Led the Lakers to a championship, elevated the Lakers brand, and gave back to the city of LA!”

James secured his fourth championship with the Lakers’ NBA Finals victory over his former side the Miami Heat in 2020.

But his big moment on Tuesday was unfortunately not enough to lift his side, who gave their visitors a scare at the death before falling 133-130.

James finished the game with 38 points, and 38,390 total, as the Lakers’ second straight loss kept them safely ensconced towards the bottom of the Western Conference.

