Man executed for killing girlfriend and three children despite innocence claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Man executed for killing girlfriend and three children despite innocence claims

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 7.46am
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed despite his claims he was in another US state when the killings took place (Missouri Department of Corrections/AP)
A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed despite his claims he was in another US state when the killings took place (Missouri Department of Corrections/AP)

A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed despite his claims he was in another US state when the killings took place.

Raheem Taylor, 58, is the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

It was the nation’s fifth execution this year, following a previous execution in Missouri, two in Texas and one in Oklahoma. All were by lethal injection.

Taylor kicked his feet as pentobarbital was administered, then took five or six deep breaths before all movement stopped.

In a final statement, Taylor said Muslims do not die but “live eternally in the hearts of our family and friends”.

“Death is not your enemy, it is your destiny. Look forward to meeting it. Peace!” he wrote.

Taylor, who previously went by the first name Leonard, long maintained he was in California when Angela Rowe, her 10-year-old daughter Alexus Conley, six-year-old daughter AcQreya Conley and five-year-old son Tyrese Conley were killed in 2004.

His supporters included the national NAACP, nearly three dozen civil rights and religious groups and the Midwest Innocence Project.

But Taylor’s innocence claims were turned aside time and again.

St Louis County’s prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell, a Democrat, last week declined Taylor’s request for a hearing before a judge, saying the “facts are not there to support a credible case of innocence”.

Republican governor Mike Parson declined to grant clemency on Monday, the same day the Missouri Supreme Court denied a stay request.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Gerauan Rowe, Angela Rowe’s sister, said after the execution that moving on remains difficult, more than 18 years after she lost her sister, nieces and nephew.

“I’m at a point in my life right now — I’m OK but I’m not,” she said. “But I know justice was served. It’s kind of hard trying to move forward but I think I can do it.”

There was no question that Taylor was not in Missouri when the bodies were found. But what is not known for sure is when the family was killed.

Taylor and Angela Rowe lived with the children at a home in the St Louis suburb of Jennings. Taylor boarded a flight to California on November 26 2004.

On December 3 2004, police were called to the home in Jennings after worried relatives said they had not heard from Ms Rowe. Officers found the bodies of Ms Rowe and her children. All four had been shot.

A pathologist’s initial finding was that the killings likely happened within a few days before the bodies were discovered – when Taylor was in California.

But at Taylor’s trial, pathologist Phillip Burch said the murders could have happened two or three weeks before the bodies were found.

Taylor’s lawyer, Kent Gipson, said several people, including relatives of Ms Rowe and a neighbour, saw Ms Rowe alive in the days after Taylor left St Louis.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s daughter in California, Deja Taylor, said in a court filing she and her father called Ms Rowe and one of the children during his visit.

Deja Taylor’s mother and sister corroborated her story, the court filing said.

Bob McCulloch, who was St Louis County’s elected prosecutor at the time of the killings, said Taylor’s claim of innocence was “nonsense” and the alibis provided by his daughter and her relatives were “completely made up”.

Mr McCulloch told the Associated Press that evidence suggested Ms Rowe and the children were murdered on the night of November 22 or 23, at a time when Taylor was still in St Louis.

He said Ms Rowe typically made about 70 outgoing calls or texts each day. From November 23, she made none.

Meanwhile, DNA from Ms Rowe’s blood was found on Taylor’s glasses when he was arrested, a relative taking him to the airport saw Taylor throw a gun into the sewer and Taylor’s brother told police Taylor admitted to the crime, Mr McCulloch said.

Authorities believe Taylor shot Ms Rowe during a violent row, then killed the children because they were witnesses.

All three recent Missouri executions involved cases from St Louis County.

Kevin Johnson was executed in November for killing a police officer in 2005 and Amber McLaughlin was put to death on January 3 for killing a woman in 2003.

McLaughlin’s death is believed to be the first execution of a transgender woman in the US.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
2
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
12
3
Flooding in Darnhall Park in Se3ptember 2022. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Perth mum stops her children from playing in park due to ‘raw sewage’
4
Christopher and Keiran have signed with Polydor Records.
Brechin-based duo join Billie Eilish and The 1975 by signing record deal with Polydor
5
Did you dance the night away the Circus or London Nightclub back in the early noughties? Image: DC Thomson.
When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub
6
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
7
Marley Williams leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dangerous driver who had lie-ins instead of doing unpaid work slammed for ‘making a…
8
DUNDONIAN The exterior of the Deep Sea Restaurant on the Nethergate, Dundee. THe Angus Hotel can be seen in the background and the Forbes Music shop sign to the left of the image. H251 1967-03-16 Deep Sea restaurant (C)DCT
Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies?
2
9
Rosie Burgon, who runs Scottish Cut Flowers.
Scottish Cut Flowers: Perthshire floristry business to close
10
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January

More from The Courier

A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: When and why in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
8
Graffiti sprayed outside The McManus in Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene
Gayle spends morning with female shepherd Claire Pollok as she herds cattle and sheep. For Out and About. Location  Ardross Farm Shop, Elie, KY9 1EU, 01333 331400 www.ardrossfarm.co.uk Thurs Sept 14 10am Gayle meets female shepherd Claire Pollok and spends a day/morning shadowing her as she tends to cattle and sheep.
Christopher Nicholson: Improve farm tenants ability to invest in diversification
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
Niskanen extols the virtues of hard graft. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen vows 'I'll never give up' after roaring back into Dundee United…
Returning Dundee loan star Zach Robinson with manager Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Zach Robinson declared 'good to go' against Raith Rovers as boss Gary…
Dan Phillips has hit his stride with St Johnstone. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Dan Phillips: Callum Davidson lifts lid on private pep talk that sparked St Johnstone…
Owner of Chocolatia, Chloe Oswald in action creating her luxury chocolate. Image: Chloe Oswald
Valentine's Day rush for luxury Angus brand Chocolatia
The High Court in Aberdeen.
Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills

Editor's Picks

Most Commented