LeBron James – A statistical look at career of NBA’s all-time leading scorer

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 9.23am
LeBron James tears up after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer (Ashley Landis/AP)
LeBron James tears up after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer (Ashley Landis/AP)

LeBron James has overtaken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

The 38-year-old scored 38 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, taking his regular-season tally to 38,390 – three clear of Abdul-Jabbar’s total.

James – who already has the most post-season points (7,631) – broke the record with a step-back jump shot at the end of the third quarter, prompting an on-court ceremony.

Abdul-Jabbar had led the way since April 5, 1984, when he surpassed the mark previously held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at James’ extraordinary record.

All-time great

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

James has overhauled Abdul-Jabbar’s points total having played 150 fewer games (1,410 compared with 1,560), scoring an average of 27.2 points per game compared with his predecessor’s 24.6.

Only four players in NBA history have scored their points at a faster rate – Michael Jordan (30.1), Chamberlain (30.1), Elgin Baylor (27.4) and Kevin Durant (27.3).

Selected first in the 2003 draft, James made his NBA debut as an 18-year-old for his home-state franchise the Cleveland Cavaliers, and went on to become the youngest player to reach 10,000, 20,000 and 30,000 points.

Most of his points were scored in two stints with the Cavaliers (23,119), with the remainder split across spells with the Miami Heat (7,919) and the Lakers (7,352).

Better than ever

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Now aged 38 and playing in his 20th season, James looks certain to become the first player to reach 40,000 points.

The four-time NBA champion appears to be getting better with age, with his average number of points per game since turning 38 rising to an all-time high of 33.9.

Following his latest 38-point haul against the Thunder, James has scored at least 20 points in 36 consecutive games – the third-longest streak of his career.

He previously signed a contract extension in August to remain with the Lakers until the end of the 2023-24 campaign, with the option to extend for a further year.

Reigning supreme

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James
LeBron James has scored 40 points in a single game against all 30 NBA franchises (Mark J Terrill/AP)

James has dominated all of his opponents during his 20-year career.

He recently became the first player to score 40 points in a single game against all 30 franchises, completing the clean sweep with a 46-point haul – including a personal best nine three-point field goals – against the Los Angeles Clippers on January 24.

He is also one of just two players – alongside team-mate Russell Westbrook – to have recorded a triple-double against every team.

A player records a triple-double by putting up a double-digit number total in three of five statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocked shots).

Since his debut in 2003, James has played a minimum of 30 regular-season games against every franchise except for the Cavaliers, who he has faced on 20 occasions.

His highest points-per-game average is against the Boston Celtics (29.1), while his lowest is against the Detroit Pistons (24.1).

  • Boston Celtics – 58 games; 1,685 points; 29.1 points per game
  • Cleveland Cavaliers – 20; 580; 29
  • Portland Trail Blazers – 40; 1,155; 28.9
  • Milwaukee Bucks – 61; 1,751; 28.7
  • Chicago Bulls – 60; 1,709; 28.5
  • Oklahoma City Thunder – 35; 994; 28.4
  • Charlotte Hornets – 54; 1,533; 28.4
  • Utah Jazz – 37; 1,043; 28.2
  • Miami Heat – 43; 1,206; 28
  • San Antonio Spurs – 41; 1,145; 27.9
  • Golden State Warriors – 37; 1,024; 27.7
  • Brooklyn Nets – 59; 1,632; 27.7
  • Los Angeles Lakers – 30; 829; 27.6
  • Atlanta Hawks – 62; 1,707; 27.5
  • Philadelphia 76ers – 54; 1,486; 27.5
  • Washington Wizards – 56; 1,530; 27.3
  • Indiana Pacers – 64; 1,743; 27.2
  • Phoenix Suns – 39; 1,061; 27.2
  • Toronto Raptors – 58; 1,577; 27.2
  • Dallas Mavericks – 39; 1,058; 27.1
  • New Orleans Pelicans – 45; 1,217; 27
  • Sacramento Kings – 38; 1,017; 26.8
  • New York Knicks – 57; 1,517; 26.6
  • Denver Nuggets – 40; 1,056; 26.4
  • Minnesota Timberwolves – 39; 1,018; 26.1
  • Houston Rockets – 39; 1,006; 25.8
  • Orlando Magic – 60; 1,537; 25.6
  • Memphis Grizzlies – 43; 1,094; 25.4
  • Los Angeles Clippers – 41; 1,009; 24.6
  • Detroit Pistons – 61; 1,471; 24.1

