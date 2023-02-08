China says it was smeared in Biden’s State of the Union speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China says it was smeared in Biden’s State of the Union speech

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 10.08am
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol (Patrick Semansky/AP)
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol (Patrick Semansky/AP)

China says it was smeared in US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, which repeatedly mentioned competition between the two countries.

China does not fear competing with the US but is “opposed to defining the entire China-US relationship in terms of competition”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

“It is not the practice of a responsible country to smear a country or restrict the country’s legitimate development rights under the excuse of competition, even at the expense of disrupting the global industrial and supply chain,” Ms Mao said.

China will defend its interests and the US should work with it to “promote the return of bilateral relations to a track of sound and stable development”, she said.

Ms Mao’s comments came against a background of raging disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and access to advanced technologies.

Mr Biden mentioned China and its leader, Xi Jinping, at least seven times in his address on Tuesday night, focusing mainly on how the US is increasingly prepared to compete with Beijing while also seeking to avoid conflict.

“I’ve made clear with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict,” Mr Biden said.

“I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future and that China’s government is intent on dominating,” he said.

Mr Biden said his administration is “committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world”.

However, he also said “if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country”, a pointed reference to the shooting down on Saturday of a suspected Chinese spy balloon which had traversed the continental United States.

China says the balloon was an unmanned civilian airship used for meteorological research and has condemned the US action while threatening unspecified countermeasures.

The incident prompted US secretary of state Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to China this week which had stirred hopes of reversing the continued deterioration of relations between Beijing and Washington.

