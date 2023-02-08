Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Supreme Court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, Supreme Court rules

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 11.55am Updated: February 8 2023, 6.23pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Baroness Kate Hoey, and former first minister Dame Arlene Foster outside the UK Supreme Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Baroness Kate Hoey, and former first minister Dame Arlene Foster outside the UK Supreme Court in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful.

The legality of the contentious trading arrangements was challenged at the UK’s highest court by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

The original appellants, including former Stormont first ministers Arlene Foster and the late David Trimble, had argued the arrangements were unlawful.

But the challenge was rejected by a panel of five justices on Wednesday, following a two-day hearing last year.

It had previously also been dismissed by the High Court and Court of Appeal in Belfast.

Announcing the Supreme Court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the appeal was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

The protocol, which is a key aspect of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, was jointly designed by London and Brussels to keep Ireland’s land border free-flowing following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Becoming effective in 2021, the arrangements instead shifted customs and regulatory checks to the Irish Sea and created new red tape on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with trade in the region remaining subject to certain EU Single Market rules.

Many unionists in Northern Ireland are vociferously opposed to the protocol, claiming it has undermined the region’s place within the United Kingdom.

The DUP is currently blocking the functioning of the devolved powersharing institutions at Stormont in protest over the Irish Sea trade barriers.

The Supreme Court ruling came as the EU and UK continue to engage in intensive negotiations aimed at agreeing ways to cut protocol bureaucracy.

The appellants in the case argued that legislation passed at Westminster to give effect to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement conflicts with the 1800 Acts of Union that formed the United Kingdom, particularly Article 6 of that statute guaranteeing unfettered trade within the UK.

Concurring with the decisions of the lower courts, the Supreme Court found that while Art 6 of the Acts of Union has been “modified” by the Protocol, that was done with the express will of a sovereign parliament and so therefore was lawful.

Lord Stephens said: “The most fundamental rule of UK constitutional law is that Parliament, or more precisely the Crown in Parliament, is sovereign and that legislation enacted by Parliament is supreme.

“A clear answer has been expressly provided by Parliament in relation to any conflict between the protocol and the rights in the trade limb of article VI (of the Acts of Union 1800).”

Stormont Assembly
TUV leader Jim Allister was among the appellants in the challenge (PA)

Justice Stephens said that Art 6 of the Acts of Union had not been repealed.

“The modification of article VI of the Acts of Union does not amount to a repeal of that article,” he said.

“The Acts of Union and article VI remain on the statute book but are modified to the extent and for the period during which the Protocol applies.”

The appellants also contended that the protocol undermines the peace process legislation underpinning Northern Ireland’s powersharing settlement at Stormont – the 1998 Northern Ireland Act.

The Northern Ireland Act, which gave effect to the historic Good Friday peace agreement, guarantees that the constitutional status of the region can only be changed with the consent of its citizens via referendum.

Dismissing this ground of challenge, the Supreme Court said the Northern Ireland Act only regulates one specific aspect of the region’s constitutional status – namely, whether it remains within the UK or becomes part of a united Ireland.

Lord Stephens said this issue had already been ruled on by the Supreme Court in the first challenge brought by Gina Miller over whether Parliament had to legislate to withdraw from the EU.

He said there was no reason to depart from that earlier ruling and the court accordingly rejected the contention that the Act regulated other potential constitutional changes in Northern Ireland, such as those the appellants claim have been brought about by the protocol.

The third ground of challenge related to the cross-community provisions within the Northern Ireland Act (Section 42) that provide a mechanism to ensure that controversial decisions at Stormont can only be passed if they are supported by a certain proportion of both nationalist and unionist MLAs in the Assembly.

The Withdrawal Agreement does provide for a future Assembly vote on the continuation of the protocol; however, the UK Government passed regulations that amended Stormont rules so the vote can be passed on a straight majority basis, rather than having to meet the cross-community consent thresholds.

The appellants challenged the lawfulness of those regulations.

The Supreme Court found that protocol legislation passed by Parliament had lawfully modified the NI Act to allow for the “consent resolution” vote on the trading arrangements to be carried out by way of straight majority.

The judges therefore said there was no incompatibility between the regulations and the Act as amended.

In 2021, Belfast High Court judge Mr Justice Colton dismissed the original judicial review challenge against the lawfulness of the protocol on all grounds.

His judgment was upheld by the Court of Appeal last year.

The Court of Appeal later granted leave for the case to be referred to the Supreme Court.

The case involved two conjoined challenges – one taken by unionist politicians and Brexiteers including Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister, former Brexit Party MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey, and the other mounted by a loyalist pastor from Belfast, Clifford Peeples.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented