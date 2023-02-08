Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard ‘may damage competition’ – watchdog

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 1.06pm
Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of gaming firm Activision Blizzard could result in higher prices, fewer choices or less innovation for UK gamers, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has said.

In the provisional findings of its five-month investigation into the 68.7 billion dollar (£56.7 billion) deal, the CMA said the merger could make Microsoft stronger, stifle competition and harm the rivalry between its Xbox console and Sony’s PlayStation.

Activision Blizzard is the maker of a number of popular video games series, including Call Of Duty, and rivals have raised concerns that Microsoft taking over Activision could see their access to the hugely popular franchise restricted – something Microsoft has denied.

The CMA said it found that buying one of the world’s most important game publishers would reinforce Microsoft’s strong position and substantially reduce the competition that Microsoft would otherwise face in the cloud gaming market in the UK, as well as in console gaming, if access to certain games on other platforms was reduced.

The competition watchdog said it has written to the parties involved with a notice of possible remedies for addressing its provisional concerns, and has asked for a response by February 22, ahead of the publication of the CMA’s full report on April 26.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting the investigation into the deal, said: “It’s been estimated that there are around 45 million gamers in the UK, and people in the UK spend more on gaming than any other form of entertainment including music, movies, TV and books.

“Strong competition between Xbox and PlayStation has defined the console gaming market over the last 20 years. Exciting new developments in cloud gaming are giving gamers even more choice.

“Our job is to make sure that UK gamers are not caught in the crossfire of global deals that, over time, could damage competition and result in higher prices, fewer choices, or less innovation. We have provisionally found that this may be the case here.

“We have also today sent the companies an explanation of how our concerns might be resolved, inviting their views and any alternative proposals they wish to submit.”

In response, Microsoft’s corporate vice president and deputy general counsel, Rima Alaily, said: “We are committed to offering effective and easily enforceable solutions that address the CMA’s concerns.

“Our commitment to grant long-term 100% equal access to Call Of Duty to Sony, Nintendo, Steam and others preserves the deal’s benefits to gamers and developers and increases competition in the market.

“Seventy-five per cent of respondents to the CMA‘s public consultation agree that this deal is good for competition in UK gaming.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

