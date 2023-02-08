‘Inclusive and supportive’ King visits London’s Bangladeshi community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Inclusive and supportive’ King visits London’s Bangladeshi community

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 2.54pm Updated: February 8 2023, 7.57pm
The King and the Queen Consort during a visit to Brick Lane in east London (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph/PA)
The King and the Queen Consort during a visit to Brick Lane in east London (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph/PA)

The King was dubbed an “inclusive and supportive” monarch by a stalwart of London’s Bangladeshi community as he went on a walkabout in “Bangla Town”.

Charles and Camilla shook hands with and chatted to well-wishers and even received a takeaway from a South Asian restaurant during a visit to Brick Lane, described as a “marker” for his reign.

When the King removed his shoes as a mark of respect during a visit to one of the area’s most notable buildings, the Brick Lane Mosque – once a church for French Huguenots before becoming a synagogue for the Jewish community – there appeared to be a hole in his right sock.

Camilla stood in her stocking feet as she chatted to members of the congregation and other guests.

The visit celebrated the contribution of Bangladeshis to the life of the nation after overcoming initial racism, and Charles and his wife planted an elm tree in a nearby park in memory of Altab Ali, a young man fatally stabbed in a racist attack in 1978, who had the open space renamed in his honour.

Ayesha Qureshi and Abdal Ullah, a married couple who co-founded the British Bangladeshi Power & Inspiration Foundation 12 years ago, hosted the royal visit, which came after Charles met leading South Asians last October who suggested the Brick Lane event.

Ms Qureshi said she was “humbled” by the King acting on their offer to visit the heart of the Bangladeshi community, adding: “(It) just goes to show how engaged His Majesty is with the community in the United Kingdom, with multiculturalism, with the anti-racism movement.

“It may seem little, it’s just a visit, but actually the poignancy of it, I think, is very fundamental to what I hope will be a marker of his reign.”

Royal visit to east London
Charles and Camilla chatted to well-wishers during their visit to Brick Lane (Eddie Mulholland/Telegraph/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have raised questions about racism in the monarchy by claiming a member of the royal family, not the late Queen or Duke of Edinburgh, raised concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin tone would be, before he was born.

And Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, stepped down from her official role with the royal household after asking a black British charity boss where she “really came from” during a Buckingham Palace reception.

Lady Susan later apologised in person to the executive.

Responding to these events, Ms Qureshi said: “I think there is racism within British society but what this demonstrates is the fact that His Majesty the King is very attuned to the communities of this country, and wants to reign in a way which is inclusive and supportive of those communities.”

When the King and Queen Consort first arrived in Brick Lane, dancers threw petals on the ground ahead of them as a drummer hammered out a rhythmic beat.

Royal visit to east London
The Queen Consort met members of the British Bangladeshi community (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph/PA)

Residents and passers-by lined crash barriers as the couple walked up the famous street, which was temporarily closed to traffic for their visit.

Leo Epstein stood outside his textile business EPRA Fabrics, which he claimed was the last Jewish tailoring firm in the area, with his wrists covered with protective splints after he broke them in an accident.

After chatting to Charles, the 90-year-old said: “The King wanted to know how I was feeling. I said ‘Not too well’ and he said ‘I know the feeling’.”

Mr Epstein arrived in the UK in 1938 with his family as a child refugee from Germany and he said of his Bangladeshi neighbours: “We get on very well with everyone. I was here before them and we’ve become great friends. I always say to the credit of Great Britain, no other country was accepting refugees, but it opened the door.”

Royal visit to east London
The King was dubbed an ‘inclusive and supportive’ monarch by members of London’s Bangladeshi community (Eddie Mulholland/The Telegraph/PA)

In a lighter moment, Camilla stroked Betty the Jack Russell terrier, whose owner, Salvatore Scotti, 48, had taken his pet, named after the late Queen, to meet the royal visitors.

The King and Queen Consort also met leading women from the local community in a restaurant, where they were given a takeaway bag of treats including jalabi, a sticky dessert enjoyed in South Asia.

Saida Muna Tasneem, the Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, also chatted to the royal couple during their visit and said Charles was due to tour her homeland last autumn.

She said of the King: “I think it’s extraordinary. During his Christmas message, he mentioned all five faiths that are followed in the UK – he’s a very inclusive King and he’s making that statement from day one.

“His Christmas message said ‘churches, mosques, synagogues, temples and gurdwaras’, so everyone felt that he’s everyone’s King.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented