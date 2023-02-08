Justin Welby urges Synod members to vote with conscience on same-sex blessings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Justin Welby urges Synod members to vote with conscience on same-sex blessings

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.01pm Updated: February 8 2023, 7.12pm
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke in favour of allowing the blessing of same-sex partnerships in the Church of England (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby spoke in favour of allowing the blessing of same-sex partnerships in the Church of England (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Members of the Church of England’s Synod must not give in to the “fear of a slippery slope” when considering proposals for clergy to bless same-sex couples, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

The Synod – known as the church’s parliament – is considering a motion which repents the church’s failure “to be welcoming to LGBTQI+ people” and the harm they have faced and still experience.

Within the proposals, the position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still be unable to marry at church.

Justin Welby, who is supporting the motion, acknowledged the “painful” disagreement within the church on the matter but said he “cannot duck the issue any more than anyone else here”.

Addressing the Synod on Wednesday afternoon after having listened to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the nearby Westminster Hall, Mr Welby said: “We are not divided, but we disagree, and that is very painful.”

He warned that members of the Synod should not vote on the motion before them in the context of what further change there might be in the future as a result.

He said: “I know there is fear of a slippery slope, of what may or may not happen at some point in the future. But let us not give in to the fear of a future which we can neither predict nor control.

“Fear leads us to do the wrong things – trying to secure the future for God tomorrow, rather than trusting the Holy Spirit today.

“I’ve just been in Westminster Hall hearing President Zelensky, who knows well what it means for the world to change overnight.”

Mr Welby had already said last month that he welcomes the proposals but will not personally carry them out due to his “pastoral responsibility for the whole communion”.

During the debate, he added: “I am supporting these resources, not I think because I’m controlled by culture, but because of Scripture, tradition and reason evidenced in the vast work done over the last six years so ably by so many. I may be wrong. Of course I may.

“But I cannot duck the issue any more than anyone else here.

“I ask each member of Synod to vote with their spirit-inspired consciences, scripturally and spiritually-guided and not because groups or lobbies or outsiders have told you to.”

But in the wide-ranging debate, others questioned whether the motion would go some way to condoning sexual relations outside the traditional setting of marriage, which the church teaches remains an institution between a man and a woman.

Bishop Jill Duff told those gathered it would be a “seismic shift in Christian teaching”.

She said: “It would distance LGBTQI+ Christians living faithful celibate lives. It would distance mainstream Christian denominations, never mind the freedom of conscience for other faiths. It would be distancing the majority of the Anglican community who seem to be rather silent in our discernment.”

Jayne Ozanne, a prominent LGBT+ campaigner, said there had been words but “absolutely no action” to stop discrimination within the church.

She questioned the apology from the Bishops of the Church of England who wrote a letter last month admitting LGBT+ people had been “failed” at times and adding they should be and are “welcome and valued”.

She said: “Why yet another apology? Who does it serve? It seems to me, and I’m going to be frank, that its primary purpose is to make you feel better, even if by doing so it makes those of us it’s aimed at increasingly angry.”

Ms Ozanne likened the apology to “that of an abusive partner who keeps telling the one they abuse that they love them and that they are sorry, and they will never do it again”.

Debate on the motion and a series of amendments was listed for five hours after which a vote was due to take place, but as the session ran on its chair adjourned to resume at 9.15am on Thursday.

