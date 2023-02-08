Varadkar vows to fight racism after protests against refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar vows to fight racism after protests against refugees

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.27pm Updated: February 8 2023, 5.51pm
(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

Ireland’s premier has vowed to tackle racism after a number of protests against refugees.

Protests have been held in recent weeks in Waterford, Cork and areas of Dublin where refugees or asylum seekers have been accommodated.

During leader’s questions in the Irish parliament on Wednesday, People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Mick Barry accused of the Government “handing racists their number one gift” in terms of the housing crisis in the Ireland.

He said the Government’s efforts to house Ukrainian refugees, compared with the “lack of effort” to house victims of the housing crisis, mean people feel aggrieved, adding: “The door opens up for the racist messaging of the far right facilitated by your Government.”

Brexit
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Brian Lawless/PA)

Referring to himself as a man of colour, Mr Varadkar urged TDs not to inadvertently make excuses for racists.

He described protests outside hospitals where foreign nationals are members of staff as a “new low if health care workers who we’re so grateful for the fact that they’ve come here, are now facing protests”.

The Taoiseach said the Government will publish a national action plan against racism in March, described as a “whole-of-Government effort”, including funding for integration and countering racist activities.

“Racists and the far right will blame whatever problem the country is facing on migrants. That’s the way it works. That’s the way they think,” he told TDs.

“So if we have a housing crisis, it’ll be ‘the foreigners are taking our homes’. If we have an unemployment crisis, it’ll be ‘the foreigners are taking our jobs’. If we’ve got high levels of crime, they’ll blame the foreigners for the high levels of crime.

“If there’s violence against women – one of the oldest tropes in the book – they will blame that on migrants and people who’ve come here from overseas, particularly those who are brown or black.

“We shouldn’t play into those arguments.

“Whatever country, whatever problem any country faces, they’re going to blame it on the brown man or the brown woman.

“It’s housing now, it could just as easily be employment, it could just as easily be crime.”

Mr Varadkar said that as a person of colour and someone who is biracial, he did not want to see the issue of race or migration at centre-stage in Irish politics.

He urged Mr Barry to be careful “not to play their game”.

“I know you’re well intentioned and I know you’re fervently anti-racist and internationalist, so I absolutely accept that, but I just asked you not to inadvertently play their game,” he said.

“Don’t make any excuses for them. No matter what problem a country faces the far right and racists will blame that on migrants.

“They will always pick on whatever issue is hurting a country at a particular point in time and try to blame that on the other.”

