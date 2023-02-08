Killer whale mothers ‘pay high price’ for raising sons, say researchers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Killer whale mothers ‘pay high price’ for raising sons, say researchers

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 4.32pm Updated: February 8 2023, 7.29pm
Killer whale mothers are known to provide more support to sons than daughters (Centre for Whale Research/NMFS 21238/PA)
Killer whale mothers are known to provide more support to sons than daughters (Centre for Whale Research/NMFS 21238/PA)

Raising sons is an exhausting experience that leaves killer whale mothers less likely to produce more offspring, a new study suggests.

According to the research, each living son cut a mother’s annual likelihood of successful breeding – a calf surviving to the age of one – by about half.

Furthermore, the effect continued as the sons grew older, indicating they were a lifelong burden on their mothers, the scientists said.

Killer whale, or orca, mothers are known to provide more support to sons than daughters, especially after daughters reach adulthood.

Researchers suggest the findings confirm that this support comes at a considerable cost to the mothers.

The study was carried out by the universities of Exeter, York and Cambridge, and the Centre for Whale Research.

Dr Michael Weiss, of the Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour at the University of Exeter, said: “Our previous research has shown that sons have a higher chance of survival if their mother is around.

“In this study, we wanted to find out if this help comes at a price.

“The answer is yes – killer whale mothers pay a high cost in terms of their future reproduction to keep their sons alive.”

In the study, researchers used data from 1982 to 2021 on 40 females in the “southern resident” killer whale population, which live off the Pacific coast of North America.

A killer whale pod
Previous research showed that sons had a higher chance of survival if their mother was around (Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust/PA)

Both male and female resident killer whales stay in the group they were born into, and each group is led by an experienced female.

The southern resident orcas are fish-eating whales and feed predominantly on salmon.

Mothers commonly bite salmon in two, eating half and giving half to their sons.

Although the mothers also feed their daughters, this stops when they reach reproductive age.

But the sons continue to be fed into adulthood.

The scientists suggest the strategy is unusual and could even be unique.

Explaining how this could have evolved, Professor Darren Croft, Professor of Animal Behaviour at the University of Exeter, said mothers gain an “indirect fitness” benefit: helping their sons survive and reproduce improves the chances of their genes passing to future generations.

But the approach may now cause problems for the future viability of the population.

Southern resident killer whales specialise in eating Chinook salmon, but these fish have become scarce in many parts of the whales’ range, with many stocks threatened or endangered.

With the food limited, the southern residents are also endangered.

Just 73 southern resident killer whales remain and – as they do not interbreed with other killer whale populations – this number is critically low.

Prof Croft said: “For this population that’s living on a knife’s edge, the potential for population recovery is going to be limited by the number of females and those females’ reproductive output.

“A strategy of females reducing reproduction to increase the survival of male offspring may therefore have negative impacts on this population’s recovery.”

The study, published in Current Biology, was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council (UK) and National Marine Fisheries Service (US).

