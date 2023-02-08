GP to appear in court accused of five sexual assaults By Press Association February 8 2023, 4.44pm Portsmouth Magistrates Court in Hampshire (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A GP is set to appear in court accused of sexually assaulting four women. Hampshire Police is investigating a series of non-penetrative sexual assaults against four women who were receiving medical treatment at the time of the offences. The offences are said to have taken place in the Havant area between September 2019 and July 2021. Mohan Babu, who was working as a GP during this period, has been reported for summons relating to five offences of sexual assault. Babu, 46, of Nore Farm Avenue in Emsworth, is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 23. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea 2 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 3 Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes 4 ‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe 2 5 Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St… 6 Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls 7 Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction 8 Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations 9 Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody… 10 Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued More from The Courier Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006? Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River… Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close' Editor's Picks Fife ‘monster’ tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim’s head Dundee’s St John’s RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route ‘excessive’? Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006? Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River Tay Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar Most Commented 1 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 2 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 3 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 4 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 5 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 6 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 7 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 8 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 9 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor 10 Pittenweem affordable housing plans could be approved despite fears for 'physical and mental health' of locals