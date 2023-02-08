Rory McIlroy believes he has never been a more ‘complete’ player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy believes he has never been a more ‘complete’ player

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 6.49pm
An ambitious Rory McIlroy believes he can double his tally of wins before the end of his career (Steve Welsh/PA)
An ambitious Rory McIlroy believes he can double his tally of wins before the end of his career (Steve Welsh/PA)

Rory McIlroy believes he has never been a more “complete” player and is confident he can double his tally of worldwide victories.

McIlroy has won two of his last three events and has not finished outside the top four in his last seven as he battles to maintain his position as world number one ahead of Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler.

Victory in the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January was the 32nd of McIlroy’s career, but the 33-year-old Northern Irishman has no intention of resting on his laurels.

“I’m playing well, I feel like consistency-wise I’ve been as good as I ever have been in my career,” McIlroy told a press conference ahead of the WM Phoenix Open, which has attracted 18 of the world’s top 20.

“I said at the end of last year I feel as complete a player as I ever have. If you look at my statistical categories there’s no real glaring weaknesses there and I worked really hard on that to try to become a more well-rounded player.

“I think the results speak for themselves as well over, not just the past six months, but really the past 18 months post-Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. I feel like I’ve been on a really good run of form since then.”

The one area where McIlroy has not tasted recent success is in major championships, with his last victory coming in the 2014 US PGA, a third of three straight wins that season which also included the Open Championship.

Winning the Masters to complete a career grand slam remains McIlroy’s biggest goal and he finished runner-up to Scheffler at Augusta National last year following a stunning final round of 64.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy celebrates after making a birdie on the 72nd hole to win the Dubai Desert Classic (Kamran Jebreili/AP)

“I don’t think I should be up here if I thought my best days weren’t ahead of me,” McIlroy added. “Like I can’t be sitting up here and talking to you guys and trying to win golf tournaments if I think that the glory days are gone.

“You have to be an eternal optimist in this game, and I 100 per cent believe that I can still… I’ve won 30-whatever times around the world as a professional. There’s no reason that I can’t double that number going forward. Like I truly believe that.

“Who knows whenever you’ve peaked or not peaked. I’m guilty of looking back to 2014 and thinking about how I played then, and are there certain things from that time in my career I’d want to put into my own career at the minute.

“But when I look at everything and I look at the statistical categories, I said at the start of this press conference, I don’t feel like I’ve ever been as complete of a player as I am right now.

“The highs were very high back then, but I had some lows, too. But I feel like my base level now is just a little bit higher and a little more consistent.”

McIlroy was delighted to win for the third time in Dubai despite not feeling at his best throughout the week and almost letting slip a three-shot lead in the final round before making a decisive birdie on the 18th.

“It’s one of the things that made Tiger stand out all those years is he was able to win golf tournaments when he wasn’t at his best,” McIlroy said.

“Look, I’m not comparing myself for one minute to Tiger Woods, but if I can get better at sort of piecing it together and not wanting to play perfect golf to win golf tournaments [that would be great].

“I didn’t react to bad shots. I sort of had a two-way miss off the tee, there was a bunch of stuff going on. But I was just able to put that behind me and really win with my short game and my putting and my ability just to manage my game.”

