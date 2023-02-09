Mental health must not face ‘hammer blow’ with funding freeze, psychiatrists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mental health must not face ‘hammer blow’ with funding freeze, psychiatrists say

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.04am
There are calls for more mental health funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
There are calls for more mental health funding (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Four in 10 people in Scotland think it is harder now than five years ago to access mental health services, according to research.

The survey also found 69% of 1,080 Scottish adults questioned said funding for mental and physical health should be prioritised equally.

Leading psychiatrists are now calling on the Scottish Government to ensure mental health is not dealt a “hammer blow” as it prepares to rubber-stamp its budget later this month.

Concerns around mental health funding have been exacerbated by plans to create a National Care Service which would centralise the social care sector.

Funding for the sector rose from £273.9 million in 2021/22 to £290.2 million in 2023, however funding for the upcoming financial year – 2023/24 – has been frozen at this rate.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) in Scotland is urging the Government to ensure the mental health sector receives the funding it needs.

Dr Jess Sussmann, consultant psychiatrist and policy lead for RCPsych in Scotland, said: “Our poll shows what the public really think. That services are struggling and the majority want funding for physical and mental health to be equal.

“The Scottish Government’s decision to freeze mental health budgets does not reflect the public’s wish for mental and physical health to be prioritised equally.

“We’re also worried that proposals to move mental health services into the new National Care Service lacks clarity at a time when frontline services are struggling to meet demand, especially with the cost-of-living crisis and the fallout from the pandemic.

“It’s simple. Failure to increase the mental health budget is a failure in recognising ever-rising demand.

“It’s time the Scottish Government came up with a solution as mental health must not be dealt a hammer blow.”

The survey of 1,080 Scottish adults was carried out by YouGov between January 23 and 25 this year.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The mental health workforce has expanded significantly, with a record number of staff providing more varied support to a larger number of people than ever before. The psychology and CAMHS staffing has more than doubled since 2007.

“Direct investment in mental health has more than doubled since 2020-21 and we continue to invest in growing the workforce and seek further improvements.”

