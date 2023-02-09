Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event By Press Association February 9 2023, 2.17am Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin to co-host 16th annual Women In Film event (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin will co-host the 16th annual Women In Film event, it has been announced. The star of Coda, will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at the ceremony next month. WIF is the only event celebrating all the women nominated for Academy Awards, and will take place just two days before the 95th Oscars on March 12. Matlin will be joined by fellow Oscar-winner, screenwriter Sian Heder as co-host at WIF the ceremony next month (Ian West/PA) This year 65 women are set to be honoured for their roles both in front and behind the camera, and toasts will be made to the accomplishments of all women in entertainment. Since 2008, the WIF annual event has celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, behind and in front of the camera, is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for women. The 16th annual ceremony is due to take place on March 10 at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction 2 Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations 3 Humza Yousaf: 5 key points from Care Inspectorate report into complaint against Dundee nursery 4 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 5 5 Shock as Dundee allotments targeted by vandals and fireraisers 6 Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued 7 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 14 8 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 5 9 Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling 10 ‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe 2 More from The Courier Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006? Callum Davidson: 'I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall' says St… Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River… Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business Editor's Picks Grove Academy rector to retire and take up national school leaders post Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets St Andrews Cocktail Week: Everything you need to know ahead of first ever drinks event Dundee City Quay residents fear area becoming Airbnb hotspot STEVE FINAN: Dundee youth crime? I blame the parents A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target ‘simply no longer achievable’ ‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe Woman tells Sheku inquiry of police search ‘nightmare’ Humza Yousaf: 5 key points from Care Inspectorate report into complaint against Dundee nursery Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 4 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 5 The McManus in Dundee sprayed with graffiti as councillor calls for parents to intervene 6 A9 dualling upgrade delayed AGAIN as 2025 target 'simply no longer achievable' 7 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 8 1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets 9 Do you remember these classic Dundee chippies? 10 JIM SPENCE: I don't want a 16-year-old MSP any more than I want a 16-year-old doctor